Zak Bagans is known for his iconic long-running show, Ghost Adventures. His strong personality mixed with his passion for all things paranormal may seem intense and, at times, rude, but I think that he is completely misunderstood. Every star involved in reality television or the public eye, in general, is going to have their fair share of negative moments. That does not mean that they are a bad person. Yes, I believe that Zak has had his fair share of being problematic, especially regarding certain treatment towards his coworkers and his overall passion, which can be misunderstood as bossy. Still, I do not believe the hate he receives is justified.

Zak has dedicated his life to the paranormal world. That is why he has put everything into Ghost Adventures, his movie, Demon House, and the multiple spin-off shows. The one thing that Zak focuses on the most is proving to the non-believers that spirits are real. He has expressed that to do that, sometimes he has to focus on engaging, rather than dedicating the time to being nice.

Zac Is a Leader

There have been multiple occasions where Zak has been accused of forcing his coworkers into stepping foot in some of America's most haunted places when viewers can tell that they genuinely do not want to. I understand that walking into the unknown world of ghosts and demons would terrify me as well, but I think Zak was just pushing them into facing their fears. After all, the entire point of Ghost Adventures is to prove to the world that ghosts and evil spirits walk among us. How are the viewers going to feel comfortable with that thought, if the ghost hunters themselves are too afraid to investigate? I believe that Zak has never tried to force anyone into doing something they are not comfortable with. He was just showing his crew what they signed up for - to hunt ghosts.

I think that showing how to conquer your fears when it comes to ghosts and paranormal activity is a huge component of the world of paranormal shows. If the ghost hunters themselves cannot keep their composure, how is anyone else supposed to? I do not believe that there has ever been any ill intent on purpose when it comes to Zak and his crew. They have their differences, as any crew would, but that does not mean Zak should receive hate for it. During an episode, Zak and Aaron Goodwin had a slight disagreement over the treatment of a voodoo doll. Zak was not treating the doll with respect. Aaron believed that he was taunting the doll and told him to stop. In Zak's book, he wrote, "I taunt and provoke, but you have to understand that I do that for a reason. I want to elicit a response. Remember that my mission is to capture on film and digital recording devices evidence of the paranormal. Many times, I can't do that by being nice". Zak is aware of his attitude. Sometimes, it is better to be real than nice.

I Enjoy Watching Zak Go Through All The Emotions

I think it is obvious that Zak has a true passion and commitment to the paranormal. I admire that about him because he is not afraid to show the world why he has such passion for this. His enthusiasm towards his life's dedication to proving that ghosts are real is almost childlike - like a kid getting excited at Christmas. He has also explained that he uses his taunting tactics towards the spirits he feels deserve to be treated as such. If he senses an innocent spirit, he is gentle. Personally, I enjoy watching Zak go through all the emotions on the show. Besides his treatment of the spirits themselves, you will know how Zak is feeling because he wears his emotions on his sleeve.

If he is angry, he will express that. If he is excited, you will be able to tell, because he will be jumping up and down. I appreciate that. It shows his dedication. I do not believe that Zak Bagans deserves all this hate. He has arguments here and there with his coworkers, but so what? Everyone does. It is because he is in the public eye. Zak has done so much for the horror world. I feel that he should be appreciated rather than hated. Ghost Adventures is available to stream on Hulu in the US.

Ghost Adventures: A team of paranormal investigators, led by Zak Bagans, travels to reputedly haunted locations to gather evidence and understand the nature of paranormal activities.

