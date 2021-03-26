Plus, if she has spoken to Kevin Feige about Domino’s future in the MCU.

With the awesome new animated series Invincible now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently got to talk with Zazie Beetz about voicing the character Amber Bennett. During the wide-ranging interview, she talked about making the series, why she wanted to be part of it, the way Invincible deals with character deaths, how much she wanted to learn about the storyline after landing the role, and more. In addition, we talked about the status of Atlanta Season 3 and 4 and if she’s read the scripts, if she had spoken to Kevin Feige about Domino’s future in the MCU and Deadpool 3, what it was like working with Brad Pitt on director David Leitch’s assassin movie Bullet Train, and more.

Invincible comes from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and is based on the comics of the same name that he co-created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The hour-long, adult animated superhero series is eight episodes and revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

I was able to watch the first three episodes before doing this interview and they’re great. Saying that, if the sight of animated blood and death makes you uncomfortable, you probably want to steer clear of this series. Invincible’s voice cast includes Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, and more.

Check out what Zazie Beetz had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Zazie Beetz:

What has it been like waiting for her Sundance hit Nine Days to get released?

What TV series would she like to guest star on?

What movie or movies has she seen the most?

How did the cast for Invincible get put together?

After landing the role how much did she want to learn about her character and the storyline for the series?

What was the recording process like?

What was her reaction to seeing the episodes?

How Invincible is different from other things.

What is the status of Atlanta Season 3 and 4?

Has she read any of the upcoming scripts?

Has she spoken to Kevin Feige about Domino’s future?

What can she tease about making Bullet Train and her character?

What was it like working with Brad Pitt and did anything surprise her?

