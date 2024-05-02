After becoming passionate about acting while attending Muscota New School and performing in community theaters, Zazie Beetz decided to take a shot at film and television, where she has partaken in a few exciting projects so far. Audiences may know her for the 2016 comedy-drama series by Donald Glover Atlanta, where Beetz landed her breakout role.

While there is still a promising career ahead for the German-American star, Beetz has already proven to be a talented star with a fierce screen presence. Her character in Marvel's Deadpool 2 has rapidly become a fan-favorite and one of the most unforgettable performances by the skilled actor. But which are her finest films to date? From Still Here to the Netflix film The Harder They Fall, these are the best Zazie Beetz movies.

10 'Still Here' (2020)

Director: Vlad Feier

Directed by Vlad Feier, Still Here is a fairly recent project in Beetz's body of work. The story follows a New York journalist, played by Johnny Whitworth, who gets assigned a story about a missing young African American girl. Christian risks his career when he takes the matter into his own hands and teams up with a desperate family in an attempt to find her.

Readers who are enthusiastic about crime dramas — particularly stories inspired by real-life events — might want to give Still Here a shot. While the writing in Feier's movie was, by no means, flawless, the story is elevated by its fierce performances and still intriguing enough to keep the average viewer absorbed. Beetz may not have a huge role in Still Here. However, her character, Keysha, is still crucial for the story, as the lead gets his first useful clue after speaking with her. Furthermore, this social drama also sheds light on serious issues, including systematic racism.

9 'High Flying Bird' (2019)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

An often overlooked sports drama by Steven Soderbergh, High Flying Bird finds a sports agent (André Holland) caught between a rock and a hard place. Putting his career on the line during a pro basketball lockout, Ray attempts to pull off a daring plan that could change the game forever by outmaneuvering all the power players. He also pitches a controversial business opportunity to a rookie basketball virtuoso.

On top of featuring Beetz as a former assistant (eventually recruited once again), High Flying Bird also stars some well-known faces, such as Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin and Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan. This Steven Soderbergh is a solid effort in the genre and offers viewers an interesting look at professional sports, resulting in an entertaining watch for fans of the NBA. Its stand-out attribute, though? Possibly its creative execution: the film was entirely shot on an iPhone 8.

8 'The Bad Guys' (2022)

Director: Pierre Perifel

For animation film enthusiasts, The Bad Guys may take the crown in Beetz's filmography. This Pierre Perifel adventure comedy surrounds a gang of notorious anthropomorphic animal criminals (Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos) who pretend to seek to be rehabilitated upon being caught, only for their leader to realize that he is ready for a change for good as a new villain comes into the picture.

Beetz showcases her voice acting talents as she brings to life the lovely Diane, a criminal mastermind under the alias The Crimson Paw, in this unconventional heist film. The Bad Guys is not a masterpiece, but it is guaranteed to appeal to animation fans looking to keep boredom at bay. It drew inspiration from some iconic crime films such as Pulp Fiction and the Ocean's Trilogy. It is also clear that it has been influenced by animes, with Lupin the Third and Sherlock Hound standing out.

7 'Sollers Point' (2017)

Director: Matthew Porterfield

Matthew Porterfield's 2017 drama is certainly among Beetz's most underrated movies, despite the performances getting great feedback when it was first released at the San Sebastián Film Festival. The story centers around twenty-four-year-old Keith (McCaul Lombardi), an ex-convict living under house arrest alongside his dad (Jim Belushi, who arguably steals the spotlight) in Baltimore. Sollers Point focuses on Keith's journey to reestablish himself amidst unemployment, neglect, and segregation.

Non-judgemental and contemplative, Porterfield's movie — in which Beetz believably plays Keith's ex-girlfriend, Courtney — is compelling enough to maintain viewers' intrigue. Even though it held the potential to be a greater film, this 2017 feature is anchored by its realism and its entrancing analysis of a community and a character study about limitations. Slice-of-life drama enjoyers may want to give the thoughtful Sollers Point a try.

6 'Bullet Train' (2022)

Director: David Leitch

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Brad Pitt, this high-speed heist film by David Leitch was arguably one of the finest action popcorn flicks of 2022. Bullet Train is about what happens when five assassins (Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Andrew Koji) board the same swiftly-moving bullet train in Japan only to find out that the missions assigned to them have something in common.

Bullet Train is thrilling and even anxiety-inducing considering how action-packed it is (definitely a considerable pick for anyone who hates snoozefest). Among its twists and turns, Zazie Beetz surprises audiences by stepping into the shoes of an ill-fated assassin who specializes in poison. All things considered, this David Leitch blockbuster is an entertaining, humorous pick, even if not groundbreaking in the genre.

5 'Joker' (2019)

Director: Todd Phillips

Todd Philips' Joker is possibly the second most well-known movie in Beetz's filmography, even if her role isn't major. Needless to say, that has mostly to do with the film's worldwide appreciation. The movie is set in the 1980s and follows Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck (an Oscar-winning role for the actor), an aspiring — later failed — stand-up comedian whose mental health goes downhill, with the character turning to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City as a consequence.

Philips' take on the beloved DC character is interesting and at times even relatable in his struggles, hence why the movie is so beloved by international audiences. While one of the major themes this absurdist satire strongly focuses on is the mental health issues that Arthur struggles with, it also sends sociocultural messages while examining our modern-day world. Beetz shines as a young single mother who lives in an apartment in the same building and floor as Arthur, for whom the protagonist falls.

4 'Dead Pigs' (2018)

Director: Cathy Yan

This Chinese Cathy Yan movie based on true events (16,000 pigs were found in the Huangpu River, infected with PCV in 2013) is a comedy-drama that revolves around a pig farmer, a feisty salon owner, a busboy, a rich girl, and an expat architect whose paths cross as thousands of dead pigs are found floating down Huangpu River towards Shanghai.

Dead Pigs is a solid debut effort from the highly creative Birds of Prey filmmaker that resulted in a hilarious feature, even if underrated. Although simplistic, the 2018 movie is enjoyable and relatable, with aesthetics that stand out and an interesting approach to a real-life event. Furthermore, Yan's well-crafted satire focuses on capitalism and provides audiences with great performances from an ensemble cast, namely from Beetz who plays modeling agent Angie.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

3 'The Harder They Fall' (2021)

Director: Jeymes Samuel

Released on Netflix after premiering at the BFI London Film Festival where it received a limited release, Jeymes Samuel's Western action drama features an all-Black ensemble cast filled with astounding talents, ranging from Beetz to Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield (who is brilliant in the role), and Regina King. The story sees an outlaw who learns that his biggest enemy — the man who killed both his parents — is being released from prison.

With generally positive reviews, The Harder They Fall is a great, enjoyable effort in the Western genre and possibly one of the most pleasantly surprising films of recent times in the category. It is also really interesting that its characters are based on real cowboys, lawmen, and outlaws of the nineteenth-century American West. The wonderful Beetz steals the spotlight as one of the most notorious robbers in the Old West, Stagecoach Mary, in this Samuel film.

2 'Nine Days' (2020)

Director: Edson Oda

Despite its mixed reviews, Nine Days is a thoughtful debut from director Edson Oda that explores loss and its consequences. This existentialist fantasy drama stars Winston Duke in the lead role and tells an unconventional story that follows a reclusive man who conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born. However, when one of his selections suddenly dies, Will questions the true meaning of life.

Not everyone will love Nine Days. Still, it is an evocative, touching, and beautifully shot feature for anyone who likes observational, cerebral films that delve into the meaning of it all. Beetz's performance as the free-spirited Emma, who challenges lead character Will, is nothing short of incredible, hence why the film deserves to be mentioned so highly on the list.

1 'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Director: David Leitch

Beetz's most memorable role is undoubtedly Domino in Deadpool 2, with many Marvel fans falling for her and the character for a plethora of reasons. The film centers around Ryan Reynolds' Wade Walker as he embarks on yet another adventure. Wade assembles a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy (Julian Dennison) with superhuman abilities from a time-traveling cyborg (Josh Brolin).

Inspired by the Terminator series, with Cable being a nod to the iconic character from the films, Deadpool 2 offers fans of the franchise and newbies a fun time in front of the screen. Even if not as good as the first installment, this Wade Walker movie still had audiences queueing up at cinemas and ended up outgrossing its predecessor, becoming the highest-grossing film in the X-Men series and the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time at the time of release. Beetz's cool and collected — and extremely lucky — Domino is a key character in the movie and is undoubtedly flawlessly portrayed by the talented actor.

