After the success The Super Mario Bros. Movie saw at the worldwide box office, fans were eager to learn which Nintendo property could be adapted by Illumination Entertainment next. The conversation eventually sparked rumors of a possible The Legend of Zelda project entering development. However, it looks like the prospect of the property becoming a feature film might just stay as a rumor, as The Wrap is reporting the Chief Executive Officer of the studio himself, Chris Meledandri, doesn't know where the idea came from, and he clearly denied any information related to the existence of a Zelda film:

I don’t know where that came from. I mean I can understand how people would surmise all sorts of things because obviously, we’ve had a great experience working together. My relationship with Nintendo now includes being on their board of directors, so I understand how people can surmise these things. But in terms of the specifics, that was just something that I’ve been hearing lots of rumors. This is just about what’s next between Nintendo and Illumination.

The studio found plenty of success with Mario, which quickly became the highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office by the time it was released. The animated blockbuster holds that position until today, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 located at a very distant second place. Families from all over the world were excited to see the biggest video game franchise in history make the transition to the big screen, with Chris Pratt voicing the eager protagonist. A light-hearted adventure was the concept Illumination developed, with Mario and Luigi (Charlie Day) on a quest to save their new friends before an evil threat could take over their magical land.

Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) was not particularly a damsel in distress, counting with enough combat abilities to take care of herself. Nevertheless, when the mighty Bowser (Jack Black) was threatening to take control over the entire realm where the main characters lived, the Princess was forced to look for a different solution to her problem. Since the villain was in love with her, she agreed to marry Bowser with the condition that he would leave her friends alone. That wouldn't be necessary in the end, because Mario and Luigi were able to stop the wedding in time.

What's Next for Illumination Entertainment?

Even if an adaptation of The Legend of Zelda isn't on the table, Illumination is busy with the development of several other projects meant to entertain audiences over the next few years. Migration is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of this year, telling the story of an over-protective father (Kumail Nanjiani) who only wants to take care of his family. After that, next summer will see the return of Gru and the minions in Despicable Me 4, the next sequel in the studio's biggest franchise.

