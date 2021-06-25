With less than a month before The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD hits the Nintendo Switch on July 16th, we are all pretty excited to get our hands on a game a lot of us didn’t have the opportunity to play on the Wii. Nintendo released a new trailer that both presents Skyward Sword and explains some of the changes coming to the Switch remake to keep our hype alive. But if you still don’t know if Skyward Sword is a suitable game for you, we’ve put together a handy trailer breakdown that explains what’s old and what’s new in the HD remake.

Read to roam in the skies with Link? So jump aboard your giant bird, and let’s get to the trailer!

Skyward Sword HD’s new trailer brings a summary of the game’s plot, explaining how this is the first game in the convoluted The Legend of Zelda chronology. Skyward Sword takes place thousands of years before the events of Ocarina of Time, in an age where there is no Ganon, no Master Sword, and the Triforce was still whole. Link and Zelda live in a paradise blessed by the Goddess Hylia, a land above the clouds known as Skyloft. In Skyloft, Hylians use giant birds called Loftwings to move around, gliding among the clouds. Most of Skyloft’s inhabitants are even unaware a world exists below the clouds. Of course, Link’s adventure in Skyward Sword will completely change the Hylians’ perspective of the world, as our hero gets to explore the lands down below.

Skyward Sword’s adventure begins when Zelda, an inhabitant of Skyloft, is caught in a mysterious whirlwind that takes her below. Determined to save her friend, Link jumps onto his Loftwing and dives into the clouds. To his surprise, Link uncovers a whole world filled with people and beautiful places to visit. This is also a dangerous world filled with monsters, and Link will have to fight his way through the hordes of creatures that get between him and Princess Zelda. Link will also uncover the secrets of a distant past during his journey, from a time when the sky and the earth were not yet separated, and the Goddess Hylia still roamed freely. So far, from what we can see in the trailer, Skyward Sword HD won’t change the story by one bit, which is excellent, as the original game’s plot is one of its most exciting elements.

The new trailer also showcases the most divisive aspect of Skyward Sword: its motion controls. Created exclusively for the Nintendo Wii, Skyward Sword gave players complete control over Link’s sword by allowing different sword movements to happen with the different swings of the motion control. While on paper this is a great idea, the demanding control scheme alienated many players that didn’t find the motion movements responsive enough. As with the Wii, the Switch version of Skyward Sword still supports the motion movements, theoretically reworked to become more precise and responsive. Should this prove true, it will be an amazing experience to feel like Link’s sword is actually in your own hands.

Nintendo is well aware of the criticism surrounding Skyward Sword’s motion controls. That’s why the HD version will also feature a button-only control scheme, allowing players to just play Skyward Sword as any other The Legend of Zelda game. The possibility to choose your control scheme is one of the most significant selling points of the HD version of the game, as it makes the game available also to owners of the Switch Lite, which doesn’t have motion controls and works only in Handheld Mode. The new trailer doesn’t mention this, but the different control schemes also increase Skyward Sword accessibility, as people with reduced movement can stick to the button-only control scheme. Motion controls are great for those who can use them, but will allow many more players to enjoy our favorite games by having the possibility to turn them off.

As with many other The Legend of Zelda games, Skyward Sword also has a companion that guides Link in his adventures. Ocarina of Time has Navi; The Wind Waker has the King of Red Lions; The Minish Cap has… well, the Minish Cap. Skyward Sword has Fi, a spirit left behind by the Goddess Hylia, to guide the chosen hero. Fi is present in the new trailer, as expected since the spirit plays an essential part in the game’s story. However, Fi is indisputably the most annoying The Legend of Zelda companion ever! The spirit talks all the time and gives away the solution for puzzles without the player’s input. Nintendo was apparently so afraid people didn’t get used to the motion controls that they overcompensated with a guide that doesn’t let you discover things by yourself. Fortunately for us, the game’s official website teases several quality-of-life improvements that include “refinements to player tutorials and general guidance throughout the adventure”. This means Fi will probably be toned down (although an option to turn it off completely would be a blessing!)

Before it ends, Skyward Sword HD’s new trailer also shows the new Zelda and Loftwing amiibo’s controversial functionality. Link can only move between the heavens and earth by using specific openings in the cloud barrier in the original game. This means the fast-travel system is limited, as Link needs to get to specific places in order to call Loftwing and fly away towards another area. The new special amiibo will highly improve fast-traveling, allowing players to immediately teleport to the skies from anywhere (except temples). What’s even better, by using the amiibo after visiting the lands above the clouds, Link will teleport right back to the point where he was before calling Loftwing for the first time. This is a huge quality-of-life improvement, as it allows players a lot more freedom of movement, reducing the time you just wander from point A to point B. Unfortunately, Nintendo decided to lock it behind a paywall, as you’ll need to buy a $25 amiibo to use the feature. Shame on you, Nintendo!

Even with the amiibo shortcoming, Skyward Sword HD is looking great. The new trailer shows us more footage, allowing us to see how the HD resolution improves the game’s visuals. The fact that you can choose to play with or without motion controls also reduces many of the issues players had when the game was initially released. Plus, this game shows the origin of the Master Sword, Ganon, and the Hero Cycle. The Legends of Zelda fans sure have a lot to be excited about.

