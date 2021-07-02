Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, highlighting all the quality-of-life improvements this new update will bring to the Nintendo Switch. Most of the quality-of-life changes presented in the new trailer were already anticipated by our last trailer breakdown, however, Nintendo saved a few surprises for just a few weeks before the game is released.

Fans of The Legend of Zelda will be glad to know some of their main complaints about Skyward Sword were heard by Nintendo and fixed in the HD remake. The new trailer shows that Fi was changed entirely for the HD remake, showing up only when prompted by the player. The guiding spirit constantly talked to Link in the original game, revealing the solution to puzzles just a few moments after a player got stuck. No more constant interruption! Fin will only react to the player’s command, which means we’ll be able to complete the game by ourselves this time.

Image via Nintendo

RELATED:‌ 'Breath of the Wild 2' Trailer Analysis: All the Sequel's Secrets Revealed by New Footage

The new quality-of-life trailer also showcases the improved framerate of Skyward Sword HD, promised to run at 60fps, instead of the original's 30fps. The new control scheme will also allow for optional motion movements with the stick from the right Joy-Con, a change that allows owners of the Nintendo Switch Lite to enjoy the remake without buying a new console. Making the motion controls optional is also a significant step towards accessibility, as people with reduced mobility have two different control schemes at their disposal.

Another quality-of-life improvement presented by the trailer confirms items descriptions will only be shown once in the game, even after restarting your Nintendo Switch. In the original Skyward Sword, players were forced to read the description for each item every time they’d collected something. The dialogue with NPC characters can also be sped up with the touch of a button, increasing the game’s replay value. Lastly, Skyward Sword HD will allow players to skip cutscenes, an unusual choice for Nintendo but a welcomed one.

Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn’t seem to have backed down from their decision to lock the new fast-travel behind a special amiibo. Even if this feature would be great in the base version of Skyward Sword HD, players willing to move more freely on the game will have to buy the Zelda and Loftwing figurine.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be available on the Nintendo Switch on July 16. Check out the quality-of-life trailer below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ How 'Ocarina of Time' Defined 'The Legend of Zelda' Franchise for Two Decades

Share Share Tweet Email

The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now It's not TV, it's HBO Max.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (399 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo