Zendaya + A24 + Ronnie Spector = A Movie Custom-Made for Me

Fresh off her well-deserved Emmy win for Euphoria, Zendaya has come aboard a new film that feels so custom-designed for me that I’m considering renting twelve theaters for myself just so I can watch it over and over. It’s no secret that I’m a lil’ music-head, especially the classic ’60s girl groups like The Ronettes, and its founding member Ronnie Spector. And now, per Deadline, we’ve learned that Zendaya will in fact play Spector in an upcoming biopic for prestige studio extraordinaire A24, and the sheer level of talents, personal interests, and musical power fusing together is simply overwhelming me at this present moment!

If you’re unfamiliar by name with Spector or The Ronettes, you at the very least know “Be My Baby,” an absolute pop music classic with one of the best drum beats of all time. Be My Baby is also the title of Spector’s autobiography which will serve as the foundational text for the film — and if I were a betting man, I’d say it’ll be the film title, too. Jackie Sibblies Drury, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Fairview, is in early talks to adapt the book for A24 and New Regency (the two studios also collaborated on Zendaya’s upcoming Malcolm & Marie). Zendaya and Spector will also produce alongside Marc Platt (La La Land) and Jonathan Greenfield.

Spector’s life story, which includes a vicious relationship with vicious record producer Phil Spector (you know, the murderer) and eventual re-triumph, is fascinating and rife for drama. And it seems like Spector had a personal say in Zendaya playing her — especially since (eyeball emoji) Spector recently posted a picture with the two of them after Zendaya’s Emmy win. I simply cannot wait to see what this team does with this story, and my only follow-up question (besides what’s the title, release date, other cast members, director, and any other plot details) is: Will Zendaya sing these tunes herself or lip-sync?

