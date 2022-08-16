Zendaya has been in the limelight ever since her days on Disney Channel's Shake It Up. Since then, she has achieved major roles like Marvel's iconic Spider-Man series with Tom Holland. And her Primetime Emmy Award-winning role in the hit series Euphoria, and most recently she has starred in Denis Villeneuve's science fiction sequel Dune: Part Two. However, before the fan-favorite star made it to where she is today, she showcased her talents in the voice acting department, proving that her acting skills are actually quite versatile.

She has starred in 12 feature films, most of which go unrecognized, which is surprising considering her grip on the public eye and a fan base of over 185 million Instagram followers watching her every move. From Small Foot to Space Jam 2, we look back at some Zendaya animated movie performances that audiences may not know she appeared in.

5 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021)

Character: Lola Bunny

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a live-action animation sports comedy film based on the 1996 original Space Jam. Although the film is a stand-alone from its previous Space Jam, it still hosts familiar Looney Toon characters. Malcolm D. Lee's Space Jam 2, a rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps LeBron James' son, forcing LeBron to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.

The first film is undoubtedly better than this 2021 installment, which comes across as a bit dull and dragging compared to previous fun and entertaining features. However, fans of Zendaya may want to tune in to Space Jam 2, as she voices the infamous Lola Bunny in it after accepting the role offer from one of the film's screenwriters, KeenanCoogler. While her screen time is relatively short and features only three lines, Zendaya still got to co-star with LeBron: "Got you, Bron!"

Watch on Max

4 'Duck Duck Goose' (2018)

Character: Chi

Image via Netflix

Duck Duck Goose is an animated adventure film for kids about a goose who takes in two ducklings. Released in China in 2018, it sees Peng (Jim Gaffigan) who rejects the community in an attempt to live life on his terms. However, when he rescues two young ducklings, the two latch onto the character like they would a parent. The film made a total of $19.7 million dollars in box office sales.

Currently available to stream on Netflix, Duck Duck Goose sees Zendaya voice the loving character Chi, the female duckling in the duck, duck, goose group. She is the older sister of her duckling brother, Chao (Lance Lim). The two end up under the wing of the goose Peng (Jim Gaffigan). Even if creative and good-natured, the Christopher Jenkins movie is a tad disappointing and even features a Rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch on Netflix

3 'Pixie Hollow Games' (2011)

Character: Fern

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Directed by BradleyRaymond, Pixie Hollow Games is a short-animated special based on the Disney Fairies franchise. The special was released on November 19, 2011, on Disney Channel, and follows garden fairies Rosetta (Megan Hilty) and Chloe (Brenda Song) and their goal to change their losing streak in the Pixie Hollow Games.

Zendaya voices another garden fairy named Fern who wears her brown hair in a ponytail in the beautifully animated short; Fern is known to be a practical and organized fairy. Before the games, Fern pairs Rosetta and Chloe together. During the games, Fern cheers them on throughout each of the challenges. Although perhaps a great watch for fans of the characters, this animated TV movie is not among Zendaya's best films ever.

Buy on Apple TV

2 'Super Buddies' (2013)

Character: Lollipop

Image via Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Super Buddies is a Walt Disney Studios At Home Entertainment movie about five golden retriever puppies (voiced by Jeremy Shinder, Cooper Roth, Ty Panitz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Genevieve Hannelius) who discover magical rings that give them superpowers. After gaining said superpowers, the buddies decide to embark on a journey to save the Earth from a threatening shape-shifting alien.

Zendaya voices puppy Lollipop, a golden retriever who wears a pink cape and a crown. In the movie, Lollipop is seen talking with two horses about girl power, which is very on-brand for the star: "We gotta neigh it out loud and proud, girlfriend. Us girls ain't horsin' around. We can do anything we put our minds to." Super Buddies isn't particularly great, but it doesn't derail far from what is expected from a kids' and family G-rated adventure.

Watch on Disney+

Character: Meechee

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Small Foot is a Warner Animation Group film directed by Karey Kirkpatrick and Jason Reisig. This kid's movie focuses on a group of Yetis that live in isolation on the top of the Himalayan mountains. They live their days in isolation with their everyday routines until everything they know changes after meeting a human.

Zendaya voices the main character, Migo's (Channing Tatum) daughter, Meechee, in this Pixar-Disney film. Meechee is a warmhearted character who has a lot of empathy toward humans despite her father's warnings. With an entertaining premise that appeals to younger and mature audiences alike on top of beautiful animation and funny bits, this recent underrated movie musical made a total of $83.2 million between the U.S. and Canada showings. It is hardly Pixar-Disney's finest feature to date, but it is also not a bad effort from the studios, either.

Watch on Max

NEXT: Films and TV Shows Featuring The Cast Of 'Euphoria'