Game, set, and match: one of the most iconic films of 2024 is officially headed to a streaming platform near you. This afternoon, Challengers was confirmed to have a streaming premiere date of September 19 on Prime Video. Subscribers to both Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime will additionally be able to rent or buy the movie for their viewing pleasure.

This streaming update for Challengers follows up a publicized theatrical run that both dominated the global box office and raked in rave reviews. After scoring $70 million worldwide within the first 20 days of its release, the sexy sports drama eventually bowed out of theaters with over $77 million. These numbers were an ace even for established director Luca Guadagnino, soaring above and beyond the earnings of his previous smash hit Call Me by Your Name.

Challengers follows the lives of three professional tennis players, Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor), Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), and Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), exploring the highs and lows of their individual careers. When Tashi’s ambitious talent meets the charged chemistry of Patrick and Art’s friendship, it sparks a steamy chain of events that unfolds over the course of several years, telling audiences a rich story of relationships, tennis, and all the ways these two factors can become inextricably intertwined.

Why Is ‘Challengers’ So Popular?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

While Challengers sparked many different opinions and emotions in its audience, critics seemed to agree on one thing: this film showcased long-time actress Zendaya at the top of her game. The Euphoria star brought a magnetic determination to her portrayal of Tashi Duncan, commanding viewers’ attention every second she appeared onscreen. Whether or not you love her character, at the end of the day, a performance as compelling as Zendaya’s is hard to look away from.

Challengers also brings up fascinating questions about the interplay between personal relationships and sports. Even as the film jumps back and forth through time, it ultimately centers around the eventual 2019 tennis face-off between Art and Donald, emphasizing all the ways that their connection with each other informs their game. Funny, complex, and occasionally ruthless, Challengers is soon to be a treat for Prime Video users everywhere.

Challengers is available to stream on Prime Video starting September 19. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates on the latest sports dramas.

Challengers 8 10 Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Kuritzkes

Get Prime Video