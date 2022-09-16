On Monday night, Zendaya made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Rue Bennett on HBO’s smash-hit Euphoria. She broke two records, becoming the first Black woman to win the award for Lead Actress twice and the youngest to win an Emmy twice at 26 years old. In her acceptance speech, she paid a moving tribute to “anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are Rue,” stating that she carries their stories with her. These sentiments illuminate what makes Zendaya’s performance as the troubled teen so brilliant and powerful. In her depiction of a teenage girl in the throes of addiction, Zendaya’s empathy for her struggles is unwavering.

Throughout the series, Rue makes increasingly terrible decisions, her reckless actions and words hurting those she loves most. In even her cruelest moments, Zendaya never fails to provide the critical context for Rue’s cruelty. Her often horrible choices are always underlined with deep desperation and unbearable pain. When we first meet Rue, she is fresh out of rehab after nearly dying from an overdose, yet she immediately returns to using.

The first season shows in a flashback that Rue’s sister Gia (Storm Reid) was the one that found her when she overdosed, her limp body lying unresponsive on her bedroom floor in a pool of vomit. Despite the trauma Rue’s addiction has caused her mother (Nika King) and sister, Rue continues to use, blatantly lying to them and faking her negative drug tests. The more horrible things we see Rue do to the people she loves because of her addiction, the more remarkable it is that Zendaya ensures we still empathize for her.

Hitting Rock Bottom

In the second season, we see Rue hit rock bottom, and Zendaya retains her humanity even at her absolute lowest. We had seen Rue say terrible things in Season 1; in one of her most Emmy-worthy scenes that season, she bangs on Fez’s (Angus Cloud) door to get more drugs, calling him a “dropout drug dealer with seven functioning brain cells,” and blaming him for her addiction. In all her furious and cutting words, Zendaya’s desperate cries were aching and gut-wrenching, making us understand why she was willing to go to such lengths. Drugs have become vital for her, the only avenue through which she can escape her mental turmoil. This continues into Season 2 as Rue spirals deeper into addiction. Through flashbacks and drug trip sequences, we better understand the extent of her trauma and pain.

In Season 2 Episode 4’s ending, an emotional drug trip sequence illuminates how much Rue misses her father, who passed from terminal cancer when she was 14. Numb from the drugs, she walks from her bedroom into a church, stepping up to the pulpit to find her father and wrapping herself in his embrace. She breaks down in his arms, clutching his red jacket in her hands as if she never wants to let go. Her raw emotion in this scene paints an undeniable picture of a girl who is suffering quietly and desperate to escape her grief. In a flashback in the Season 2 finale, series creator Sam Levinson takes the audience back to Rue’s father’s funeral, where she delivers her father’s eulogy through sobs. Zendaya makes her heartache achingly palpable, making it all the more tragic to see the extent to which she suppresses her grief.

An Honest and Riveting Performance

Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue’s mental health is heartbreaking, and it is essential in helping us understand why she has found herself in such a horrible cycle of addiction. Rue reaches her breaking point in the second season’s tremendous fifth episode. Throughout the episode’s intense opening sequence, she makes her mother, sister, and girlfriend cry with her cutting and vitriolic words. But Zendaya’s unrelenting empathy for the character shines through in every moment, never letting the viewer lose sight of the fact that this is a teenage girl in deep crisis. Desperate for drugs, she storms through her house in a state of terrifying desperation. In all her viciousness, Zendaya also maintains a strong sense of pain, and even regret, in her actions. After the brutal confrontation between her, her mother, and her sister, Rue sinks to the floor. Embarrassed and apologetic for her actions, she pleads with her mother to let her have the suitcase full of drugs back. She embodies Rue’s desperation with unflinching honesty, willing us to see and understand how much Rue is suffering.

Zendaya seamlessly weaves through the highs and lows of Rue’s frantic state, spewing vitriol one moment and sobbing in despair the next. After finding out Jules (Hunter Schafer) has been in the house listening to her berate her mother and sister, Zendaya portrays Rue’s utter humiliation with searing honesty. Embarrassed and ashamed, she shifts her rage toward Jules, telling her she wishes they'd never met. Even in her viciousness, Zendaya carries the heavy weight of Rue’s pain with each word. By the end of her rant, she’s so overwhelmed she’s nearly gasping for air. It’s unbearably brutal and equally heartbreaking to see a character we’ve grown to love at such an utter low. Through the course of the episode, she spirals further into withdrawal. She limps through the streets clutching her stomach in agony and vomiting, stumbling into her drug dealer’s home. Stuttering through shaky breaths, she tells Laurie (Martha Kelly) that she just wants to die and will take any drug she has. In Zendaya’s heartwrenching portrayal of Rue’s withdrawal, we better understand why she’s made such terrible choices to numb the pain.

Rue would not be such an empathetic character without the unconditional compassion Zendaya brings to her in even her worst moments. Whether it's the remorse in her eyes or the desperate physical signs of withdrawal, her empathy for the character and her plight is unshakable. Her sincere care for Rue and her obligation to do her story justice is what makes her performance not only great but important for so many viewers. Her Emmy acceptance speech sums up her keen awareness of how invaluable this character is for so many who see themselves in Rue or love someone like her. In Rue, she has given countless viewers a way to feel seen, heard, and understood.