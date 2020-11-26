Plus, the poster appears to reveal a new title for the episode.

We’re just over a week away from the first of two Euphoria special episodes, meant to bridge the gap in between Season 1 and Season 2 of the Emmy-winning HBO series starring Zendaya as recovering teenage drug addict Rue Bennett. While we already know some details about the first episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always’ and centering around Christmas, we finally have a look at the first poster, which Zendaya dropped on her Twitter account earlier this afternoon.

The poster is a slightly out of focus shot of Zendaya as Rue, with the emphatic tagline “This Is Not Season 2” centered near the bottom in stark lettering. What’s really interesting about the poster is that it appears to reveal a new title for the episode. According to the poster, “Trouble Don’t Last Always” now seems to be titled simply “Part 1: Rue.” Luckily it’s still retaining its December 6 premiere date, so even though there has apparently been a title change-up, fans won’t have to wait any longer to see it.

Here’s the official plot synopsis (obviously featuring what may be an outdated title):

In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy®-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one.

Details on the second special episode, including its premiere date, will be revealed in the near future. You can check out the full poster below. For more on Euphoria, click here to read our interview with Sydney Sweeney.

