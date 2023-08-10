Between the end of Euphoria’s second season in 2022 and the release of its third in 2025, there has been plenty of time to miss Zendaya as Rue, the tortured soul who took audiences through the euphoric highs and harrowing lows of a recovering teenage drug addict. Plenty of time, to fully appreciate the perfection of Euphoria’s casting, and most importantly, Zendaya's performance as Rue. Zendaya first appeared on the Disney Channel in 2010, playing Rocky Blue in Shake It Up, eventually landing a lead role on K.C. Undercover where she played a teenage spy from 2015-2018.

The end of her Disney career led to starring roles in blockbusters Spider-Man: Homecoming and Dune and a pivot to drama in Euphoria. Last year, Zendaya made Emmy history when she won her second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing Rue on the second season of Euphoria, becoming the first Black woman to win the Emmy twice in the category, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history. But where did it all begin? How did Zendaya get the role of Rue in Euphoria?

Was Zendaya Offered the Role of Rue?

Zendaya’s Disney career and a near win in Dancing With The Stars may not have made her an obvious choice for the role of Rue in Euphoria. Still, she made an impression on its creator, writer, and director Sam Levinson who pinned her photo on his casting mood board, envisioning her in a role that was the opposite of a Disney princess.

In an interview with EW, Levinson said:

“To be honest, I had this mood board that I brought into HBO and I had her face on it. There's just something that I couldn't get over. She had this real vulnerability to her at times, and then a real toughness to her,”

Any doubt that Zendaya is Rue was quashed after Zendaya read the Euphoria script and met with Levinson. We spoke with Zendaya about her first time reading the show's script:

“I had a lot of fears, prior to even knowing that this script existed, about what I was gonna do next, what I should do next, and what I was looking for…Everything was just not going right. And then, Euphoria came along. When I read it, I immediately just loved it. There’s no other way to put it. I just fell in love with the script, and I fell in love with Rue and all of the characters. I wanted to know more about them and about their lives. I wanted them to be okay. I just wanted to be a part of that world of Euphoria. All of those thoughts went out of my head, and I just knew I wanted to be a part of this project.”

Who Else Was Up for the Role of Rue?

While Levinson could already envision Zendaya as Rue, Euphoria’s casting director Jennifer Venditti revealed that a first-time actor was also considered seriously enough to give her an acting coach to prepare her for the emotionally grueling role.

Speaking with Variety, Venditti said:

“There was a young woman who had been street scouted by my team who was a magical person and had a similar trajectory as Rue and had come around to the other side, but with a TV show, it can be many years (of work). We all loved her, but when we went through the rigor of the process, we didn’t know if she could handle what it would take in terms of stamina.”

Ultimately, Levinson and Venditti didn’t feel confident that the unnamed non-actor was ready to play Rue, even though she has experienced drug addiction in real life. “It’s so interesting. A polar opposite. Because here’s Zendaya, who has none of the life experiences of Rue, who was able to dig into her toolbox and access it in such a beautiful way.”

The idea that Zendaya almost didn’t play Rue shocked audiences, with some sympathizing with the non-actor who lost out on a role of a lifetime and most incapable of imagining anyone else playing the character.

Luckily, Zendaya read the script and connected with Levinson’s ordeal as a teen struggling with addiction, telling Collider:

“It’s an amazing piece of material. You don’t find just roles like that, just lying around. It’s rare when you find something where you’re like, I can get into this, and it’s gonna be exciting and challenging and hard. You just don’t get that, ever. And then, that it was being written by someone who was actually coming from an honest place. What I immediately connected to and realized about this script was that it was real…This is how people talk. I understand it. I’m laughing. I’m heartbroken,” I knew that I had to do it. That’s how it was.”

How Did Other Euphoria Cast Members Get Their Roles?

To cast the role of Jules, the transgender teen who becomes Rue’s best friend and love interest, Venditti searched the LGBTQ and trans community and discovered via Instagram trans model Hunter Schafer who almost turned down what would become her breakthrough acting role.

Schafer was modeling in New York when her agency informed her that she’d been invited to audition for Euphoria, and her reaction was less than euphoric. Acting “wasn’t something that I thought I would be pursuing seriously in any way, shape or form,” she told the New York Times. Schafer eventually fell in love with the Jules character after reading the scripts, landing the role after pitch-perfect auditions with the first-time actor who was then being considered for Rue.

Another actor almost not cast in Euphoria was Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, the popular but profoundly insecure teen who weaponizes her makeup and styling skills to steal a friend’s ex-boyfriend. According to Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney was initially told that she shouldn’t even try to audition because Euphoria’s casting director didn’t think she was suitable for the role of Cassie. Luckily, the actress got hold of the script, taped an audition with her mom, and sent it off to the Euphoria team, which booked her. “No hate to the casting director. I love her now,” said Sweeney, who would go on to score two Emmy nominations in 2022 for her roles in Euphoria season two and White Lotus.

Among the main cast of Euphoria cast, only Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi was sure to be cast since Levinson, who had worked with her on Assassination Nation, wrote the role with her specifically in mind.

Alexa Demie (Maddie), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), and Jacob Elordi (Nate) all had to audition and have plenty to add to Euphoria's casting lore. Elordi was broke and practically homeless in LA when he auditioned, only to promptly forget his lines. Ferreria auditioned seven times and was in the middle of therapy, talking about how she had been waiting for a month and hadn't been sleeping when she learned she got the role. Demie, on the other hand, was seeing signs all over the place. She dreamed she was friends with Zendaya before meeting her, saw Elordi walking down the street, and immediately knew he would be Nate; shortly after her audition, she went to a sandwich store with a cheese called Euphoria.

Zendaya herself picked Storm Reid when her name came up for the role of her younger sister Gia, telling Buzzfeed UK, “I got my dream casting as my little sister with Storm. As she’s come up, I’ve always been told, 'Oh my gosh, she looks just like Zendaya!' So when a role for my little sister came around, I was like, 'Storm! We have to work together!’ She’s adorable, and she’s awesome.” Reid was a baby-faced child actress when she proclaimed her love for Zendaya in an adorable throwback Instagram post that proves the power of dreams in the unpredictable and sometimes cruel game of casting in Hollywood.