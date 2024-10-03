Euphoria Season 3 is still on track to begin production in January 2025 after keeping fans in anticipation for two years. While there’s been little information revealed about the installment, we know that most of the series’ stars are set to return, including one of the leads, Zendaya. With only a few months to go before work officially begins on Season 3, Zendaya recently commented on what’s in store, particularly the time jump that places the characters out of high school. The phenomenal actress will return as the drug addict Rue in the new chapter.

During a recent sitdown with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya confirmed filming of Euphoria Season 3 starts in January but admitted that it’s been a while since she’s been on set, so she’s “rusty.” However, the movie star is excited about what’s to come even though she admittedly doesn't know much about what the season will look like besides the time jump. Explaining more on that, she said:

“I do know that the time jump is happening, and I know it's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with — "and then she cheats on her boyfriend again!" To me, at least, it is [exciting], and it will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids, and they were in high school affects the kind of adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too.”

When Will 'Euphoria' Return?

Close

The last we saw of Euphoria was in February 2022, with the Season 2 finale that ended on quite an inconclusive note. Fans have had to wait for two years for the story to continue, but last month, they finally heard the first good news for Season 3, which has been in development hell for a while. No precise date was announced for the return of the HBO series; however, the company’s boss, Casey Bloys, mentioned plans to begin development. Bloys said:

"I don’t know the exact date, but I will tell you that we’ve been working with Sam (Levinson). I’ve been very pleased with the scripts that we’re getting. Our plan was to shoot starting in mid-January, and that’s still on track."

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Season 3.

Euphoria A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence. Release Date June 19, 2019 Creator Sam Levinson Cast Maude Apatow , Eric Dane , Nika Williams , Sydney Sweeney Seasons 3

WATCH ON MAX