The 74th Primetime Emmys was full of standout moments and historic milestones. This included Zendaya who became the first black woman to win Lead actress twice. This year she won Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in the hit HBO series Euphoria which is the same role she won Lead Actress for in 2020. The actress is still only the second black woman to win in this category.

Zendaya has been one of the hottest rising stars over the last number of years starring in hit films like Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy, Dune, and The Greatest Showman, but it’s in Euphoria where you’ll find this trailblazing actress’ most memorable performance. Rue is such a complex character that is all things funny, heartfelt, inspiring, deeply flawed, and tragic. What Zendaya has brought to the role in the past two seasons of the show has been nothing short of masterful. Particularly this past season which saw Rue in some emotionally intense situations as the character continued to battle her addictions which also caused rifts between her friends and family.

On that same note, in her powerful speech, Zendaya thanked fans of the show for sharing their stories about how Rue helped them through their own healing process. That’s a big reason why the show has resonated with so many people. Although the series has a heightened nature to it at times, Euphoria’s ever evolving coming-of-age story is all about the relatable promotion of healing. Healing past our own inner demons, addictions, and self-inflicted trauma. Even if we can’t relate to Rue’s specific addiction, Zendaya makes it easy to see so much of ourselves reflected at us in her performance. That vulnerable kind of effortlessness is a skill that makes Zendaya a rare emotional powerhouse.

RELATED: 'Euphoria's Season 2 Gag Reel Features Zendaya and Hunter Schafer Cracking Up During the 'Brokeback Mountain' Scene

However, that’s just on the narrative side of things. From a real world point of view what Zendaya has accomplished in terms of representation is so important. The actress has a treasure trove of meaningful performances so far in her young career and the care that she continues to put in her character Rue means so much to so many people. Zendaya is now two-for-two with Euphoria. It may be too early to predict the future, but with Season 3 on the way, this amazing talent might have a third Lead Actress Emmy on the horizon.

Euphoria, since its debut in 2019, has been one of the best teen dramas ever made thanks to its breathtakingly cinematic direction, emotionally intricate writing, and powerful performances. Zendaya, who also became an executive producer on the series in its second season, and her historic run as Rue only adds to Euphoria's shining success. You can stream Zendaya’s multi-award winning performance in the first two seasons of Euphoria on HBO Max now.