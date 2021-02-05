Plus, they reveal if they like their characters in terms of checking social media after they world premiere a project.

With writer-director Sam Levinson’s Malcolm & Marie now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Zendaya and John David Washington about making their black-and-white romantic drama. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the film takes place on the night a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya) return from the world premiere of his movie and explores what happens as they wait for the reviews. Featuring extraordinary performances from both Zendaya and Washington, Malcolm & Marie allows both actors to shine in equal measure as we spend the night watching them argue and fight while delivering extended monologues. For more on the film and their performances, you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

During the interview, Zendaya and Washington talked about their reaction when Sam Levinson told them they would have to reshoot the first two days of filming, what it was like leaving set after giving so much to their roles, and if they are like their characters in terms of checking social media after a performance or premiere.

Zendaya and John David Washington:

What was their reaction when Sam Levinson told them he wasn’t going to use any of the footage they shot on the first two days?

Are they like their characters in terms of checking social media after they world premiere a project?

Since they have to give so much to their roles what was it like leaving set at the end of the day?

