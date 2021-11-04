The former Disney Channel star and singer turned engaging actress who has taken on increasingly interesting roles, Zendaya has risen into being a strong addition to any film she is in. Initially focusing on a handful of more children-focused shows as well as a music career, her real talents have been found in how she has left a mark on more ambitious film projects. Even in films that are less than perfectly executed (and there are a few on this list), she stands out as being a bright spot that only makes everything better. This also includes incredibly small roles like Dune where she leaves an impact as a crucial character in the story and offers a promising hint of the greater presence she will have in the future.

Beyond just the highly anticipated Dune Part 2, she also is in talks to star in director Francis Ford Coppola's passion project Megalopolis. It is clear that she will begin to take part in more significant films as filmmakers recognize what she brings to the table. All of this is making it increasingly clear that we will be seeing a lot more of the young actress from here on forward. As she enters into this new phase of her career, it is worth taking a look back on all her films up until now. While this is a retrospective, we'll be looking at films only, so this list won’t include her acclaimed work on the fantastic HBO series, Euphoria, for which she became the youngest recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. While her character of Rue is certainly a high mark in her career, Zendaya is not just defined by any one role as she has been in everything from animated comedy to more introspective drama. Thus, here are all of Zenday’s movies ranked from worst to best.

7. Space Jam: A New Legacy

Remember when we said there were a few movies on this list that weren't perfectly executed? This is the worst of them. A movie that struggles to justify its existence and relies so heavily on pop culture references that it collapses in on itself, Space Jam: A New Legacy is a regrettable low point in the careers of all who signed on to this misguided misfire. It focuses on LeBron James as himself, replacing Michael Jordan as the famous basketball player who gets sucked into the world of Looney Tunes. Zendaya is the voice of Lola Bunny and gives a competent enough performance that is still completely crushed under the forgettable nostalgia of the rest of the film. It is a film that may be interesting to children, though even then it would be preferable to stick to the original.

Every decision this remake chooses is for the worse, eventually taking away the more artistic animation of the original characters to insert them into every single Warner Bros. property they can drag out. Already running for far too long at nearly two hours, it is less a film and more an extended commercial for the studio’s back catalog. It doesn’t matter if the context of the stories they jam into the film makes sense, this story strips them of all meaning to just make them a shell of their former selves to attempt to give this lifeless film something resembling a soul. While remakes and revisiting of old material are commonplace in Hollywood, this film is the rock bottom of this unfortunate trend.

6. The Greatest Showman

A musical that is carried by the commitment of its performers, The Greatest Showman has gained some degree of a cult following. It is understandable as there are some engaging sequences and choreography that really make the film sing when it needs to. However, you just need to ignore and overlook basically everything else that the film attempts to pull off. It centers on Hugh Jackman’s P.T. Barnum, a sanitized version of the real-life scam artist who started the famous Barnum & Bailey Circus. It follows his trials and tribulations, positioning his work in the circus as giving voice to the underdogs.

Zendaya plays one of those underdogs, the talented trapeze artist, Anne Wheeler, who faces racist discrimination and prejudice as she tries to form a relationship with Zac Efron's Phillip Carlyle. The actors have good chemistry and even get one number together that is a particular high point of the film. They are crying out to be in a better film. It isn’t just them, the whole film has its moments and the cast really do give it their all, though it still leaves a fleeting impression when it could have been so much more. The songs are still often enjoyable, which sounds like it should be enough to salvage this musical. It's just that the rest of the story is much more by the numbers and shallow, dragging down the moments of joyous song into tepid tropes that get exhausting.

5. Malcolm & Marie

One of the more divisive films in her filmography, Zendaya’s leading role in Malcolm & Marie is also one of her most committed. Playing the titular Marie to John David Washington’s Malcolm, she navigates an increasingly messy relationship that is caught up in conversations about art and ambition. Set at the couple’s home, she delicately takes us through a punishing series of arguments that resemble a boxing match in how much they beat the audience down. Unfortunately, the film gets bogged down into what can only be described as repetitively petty and embarrassing squabbles. It isn’t just the characters themselves taking part in these cringeworthy moments, as that could be interesting, but the writer-director of the film itself.

Sam Levinson reaches a point where he uses his characters as a mouthpiece for his own insecurities and fears as a creator. While he has done good work on shaping these traits into interesting stories when working with Zendaya on Euphoria, the same can’t be said here. It all gets so caught up in the filmmaker’s ego that it just becomes terribly trite. While Malcolm’s many ramblings against those who don’t understand his work always came off as childish, it becomes much more fraught when it begins to seem like this is Levinson settling a personal beef. Though left unnamed, the repeated ramblings against the critic at the LA Times are perpetually groan-inducing and grating each time it gets brought back up. The added fact that it seems like it may be referring to a real person, which came out after its release, makes it feel like Levinson himself is derailing the story simply to be vindictive.

It just is a shame as the characters themselves have potential and both leads give kinetic performances. It still all begins to feel like an exercise in trying to launder Levinson’s own fights with critics under the guise of a character study. Zendaya’s strong performance is the heart and soul of it all, though the film just becomes far more interested in using the story to settle scores, leaving the characters fade into the background.

A charming and surprisingly creative animated tale, Smallfoot regrettably has become less memorable than a song made about its marketing campaign. This is not meant to cast shade, the Zendaya is Meechee song is an absolute banger and it provides context to what this film is, and why it has largely been forgotten. It is a cute enough story that centers around a group of Yeti who live in hiding until one of their own discovers a human, who they humorously refer to as a "Smallfoot". What ensues is not just hijinks but an upheaval of their way of life. This is most primarily led by Zendaya’s Meechee. Yes, the one from the previously mentioned hit song. It is her performance as Meechee that instills the story with a belief that the way of life the Yeti lead needs to change.

What ensues is a surprisingly deep and reflective type of film that offers a bit more for kids to chew on about what we hold to be true in our lives. By no means is it a masterpiece of social commentary, though it gives just enough emphasis to some of the deeper ideas about belief. It knows how to handle it all with a light touch while still maintaining a focus on its central premise and getting some rather solid jokes from that. If there was a downside, it would be the unfortunately significant role that is held by James Corden. He plays Percy, the human in question that Channing Tatum’s Migo finds. You may end up wishing he had found literally anyone else, as Corden gives an unfunny and irritating performance. This includes him doing something resembling a rap cover of 'Under Pressure' that you just wish would stop as soon as it starts. Somehow, despite all that, the film still manages to coast along. Even moments where jokes and bits don’t land can’t totally drag down the progression. It isn’t going to be among the best animated movies of all time, though it remains unexpectedly entertaining and fun.

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming

An example of Zendaya at her most sardonic and remarkably efficient with next to no screen time, she plays Michelle Jones (MJ) in what was her first appearance in a Marvel property. The jokes she delivers in Spider-Man: Homecoming are dry, witty and some of the best parts of a film that is already itself a rather fun ride. Even as she is given very little screen time to actually participate in the story itself, she still gives a refreshingly real performance. It ends up working with a story that is at its best when it is both grounded and detached from the rest of the expanding superhero universe. Just seeing Tom Holland’s Peter Parker go on a school field trip and more low-stakes, character-centered scenes are much more compelling than a big end of the world story.

Zendaya is a big part of that as she remains humorously unimpressed by much of the events of the story happening around her. Her character also has a lot of dimensions, as she has interests other than Peter, like "getting in some light protesting" when they're in Washington. Even in just the end scenes where it is clear that she is on to Peter are tenser than most of the bombastic conclusions of larger-scale Marvel finales. She is a character that still doesn’t get a whole lot to do in this film, though it works as a strong establishment of what can be expected next.

2. Spider-Man: Far From Home

No matter what anyone says, Spider-Man: Far From Home is a superior sequel to its predecessor. Not only is Zendaya given much more of a role and character to get to explore, but she also fits in well with the story that works as a coming-of-age adventure. It is always funny to see how the superhero shenanigans get in the way of the dynamics between MJ and Peter. They are still very much kids, incredibly awkward and uncertain about how exactly to talk with each other about their feelings. Zendaya remains especially biting in her subverting of the rules of superhero films, especially in a scene where she just straight up calls Peter out as being Spider-Man. She is 100 percent right and it helps to break down the suspension of disbelief required to buy that no one would have ever noticed who he was. The way she just bluntly says how obvious it has been this whole time is a much-needed subversion of all the rules of the genre. She helps to ensure that the story doesn’t fall too much into tropes even as it ends with an excessively gargantuan fight with robots flying around towards the end.

1. Dune

Before you say it: yes, Zendaya’s Chani is only briefly in Dune. Yes, much of it is seen in Paul’s visions. And yes, she only shows up in the flesh at the very end. All of those things are true, yet it still remains the best film she has been a part of and she helps to make it so. In the very opening scene, it is Zendaya who gives a monologue that establishes the tone and focus of the world. She confidently tells of how it is her people, the Fremen, who have served as stewards of this planet even as it is being targeted for its resources.

It is she who begins to establish how power and control function in this universe, with the people of Arrakis seemingly on the bottom of the hierarchy. However, they are underestimated, and it is the monologue that she gives at the beginning which ensures that this becomes clear. It is her voice that is the first and last that we hear, serving as a necessary bookend to the story. It is her character that will end up becoming a central voice of reason in the ensuing fights and film(s) ahead. She has already begun to lay the foundation for that character, capturing the mystery and gravitas of all that Chani is as if lifted from the pages of Frank Herbert’s book. It is her performance that, however brief, is an integral part of the cinematic vision that makes Dune such a truly outstanding piece of science-fiction with more to come.

