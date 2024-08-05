The Big Picture Kristoffer Borgli is teaming up with A24 for his next film, The Drama, generating buzz with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in talks to star.

Kristoffer Borgli, hot off the success of Dream Scenario, is set to re-team with A24 for his next project, The Drama. The film, still in the early stages, is already generating buzz with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in discussions to star, according to a report by Deadline. Borgli will direct the film from his own script, with production overseen by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone under their Square Peg banner. The plot is currently under wraps, but it's rumored to revolve around a romance that takes an unexpected twist just before a significant event. Borgli’s previous film, Dream Scenario, delves into the surreal as it follows Nicolas Cage's character, a seemingly ordinary man who inexplicably begins appearing in strangers' dreams.

The bizarre phenomenon catapults him into an unexpected spotlight, forcing him to navigate the complexities of sudden fame and the impact it has on his previously mundane life. The film was celebrated for its unique narrative, blending dark comedy with a deep exploration of identity and societal perception. Dream Scenario showcased Borgli's knack for combining the absurd with the poignant, earning him critical acclaim and paving the way for The Drama.

With the success of Dream Scenario bolstering Borgli's reputation, A24 quickly prioritized working with him again. The film also continues the prosperous collaboration between Square Peg and A24, which has produced critically acclaimed films like Hereditary and Midsommar. It also aligns with A24's reputation for backing innovative and genre-defying stories.

Who's Starring in 'The Dream'?

Zendaya has had a standout year, starring in Dune: Part Two, while Pattinson is known for his versatile roles, including his upcoming appearances in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 and Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love. Neither actor is a stranger to working with A24. Zendaya stars in Euphoria, the critically acclaimed A24-produced HBO series that earned her an Emmy for her role as Rue Bennett. Her return to Euphoria is scheduled after she completes filming on The Dream. Earlier this year, she also appeared in the acclaimed Challengers from the studio, too.

Meanwhile, Pattinson has collaborated with A24 on several occasions, most notably in Good Time (2017), where he delivered a standout performance as a bank robber trying to free his brother from prison, and in The Lighthouse (2019), a psychological horror film in which he starred alongside Willem Dafoe.

Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the development and production of The Drama.

Dream Scenario Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster. - A24 Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Kristoffer Borgli Cast Nicolas Cage , Julianne Nicholson , Dylan Baker , Tim Meadows , Dylan Gelula , Michael Cera Kate Berlant , Jessica Clement Runtime 100 minutes Writers Kristoffer Borgli

