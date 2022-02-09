Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching, and with that comes new multimillion-dollar commercials featuring all of our favorite celebrities. Now, fans can add Zendaya and director Edgar Wright to this year's Super Bowl ad watch list, as the pair have just released their new game day ad, teaming with popular website builder Squarespace.

Directed by Wright, is a modern take on the classic tongue-twister nursery rhyme, “Sally sells seashells by the seashore”. The ad humorously follows Sally, played by Zendaya, down by the seashore as she struggles to sell her seashells. Her life, narrated by rapper André 3000, is a bit depressing, as no one is buying her seashells, and she is alone on the beach in a yellow van. Business is not going well for Sally, so she sets up a new Sally's Seashell store using Squarespace’s website builder, and all of a sudden her seashells started selling. She becomes so popular with her new website that she can afford a personalized van, and expands her business into seashell accessories, clothing, seaside snacks, and seashell excursions. As André 3000 puts it, “she sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity." With the tagline, “Everything to shell anything”, the ad ends on a beautiful sunset.

The Super Bowl is known for their corny commercials, and this bubbly ad is no different. Squarespace cleverly twists a classic saying and turns it into a modern day rags-to-riches story. Wright’s eye for striking visuals is also alive and well here, along with his signature, fast-paced editing style. Combine that with the always delightful presence of Zendaya and you have a highly rewatchable, as well as enjoyable, commercial. It is even more amusing if you imagine this as one of the elaborate fantasies her character Rue would describe to us in Euphoria.

RELATED: Pete Davidson's Super Bowl Ad Against Food Waste Features Him Getting Tackled by Former NFL Star Jerod Mayo

The last couple of months have been busy for both Zendaya and Wright. Zendaya is coming off the incredible box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we are currently in the middle of seeing her in the second season of her hit HBO show Euphoria. Wright, on the other hand, released his latest film Last Night in Soho which premiered this past October and was the director's first real venture into horror. It is great to see these two incredible talents collaborate on a project together, and hopefully this can lead to them doing a movie together somewhere down the line.

Check out the new ad below:

Cara Delevingne Will Scale Europe's Tallest Building in Eco-Thriller Movie 'The Climb' The movie will be shot using the same technology showcased in 'The Mandalorian.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email