The Big Picture Zendaya shines in the new trailer for the challenging romantic comedy, Challengers .

The film follows the life changes of a tennis player turned coach training her ex and partner.

Luca Guadagnino directs this drama.

A new trailer for Challengers has been released, teasing the upcoming romantic comedy directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. Before the movie premieres in theaters on April 26, audiences can take a new look at the premise of the story, which promises to deliver a great amount of drama and fun. A famous tennis player is about to have her whole life changed when she suffers an injury that leads her down an unpredictable path. But even if her dynamic on the court changes when she becomes a coach, her personal life will also take a turn when she trains both her partner and her ex-boyfriend.

The new trailer dives deep into the soul of Challengers, which can be found in the dynamic between Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), Patrick (Josh O'Connor) and Art Donaldson (Mike Faist). While Tashi was enjoying a very successful period of her career, the trailer shows how an unexpected injury takes her away from the courts, settling for a temporary role as a coach. In the meantime, she has to train her husband to face off against her ex-boyfriend, but Duncan will end up getting physically involved with both players at the same time. Tensions will rise when Challengers premieres on the big screen later this year.

Challengers was directed by Luca Guadagnino, who previously helmed Call Me By Your Name and the latest version of Suspiria. The last film directed by Guadagnino was Bones and All, which featured Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in a romantic horror film about a couple with cannibalistic tendencies. The screenplay for Challengers was written by Justin Kuritzkes, who is taking on one of the biggest projects of his career with the film about how Tashi must make some tough decisions both on the tennis court and in her personal life.

Zendaya Has a Stacked Roster for 2024

With the release of Challengers, Zendaya continues a streak of very diverse projects that show the range of different roles the actress is able to take on. The performer will reprise her role as Chani in Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve's sequel that will continue Paul Atreides' (played by Timothée Chalamet) journey across the mysterious sands of Arrakis. Zendaya will also reprise her role as Rue Bennett in the upcoming third season of Euphoria, the successful HBO teen drama also starring Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney. In the meantime, Tashi Duncan will find herself in a very unusual situation when Challengers premieres on the big screen on April 26. Check out the trailer for Challengers above.