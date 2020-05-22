Surprise! Disney’s ‘Zenimation’ Is Here to Bring a Chill Start to Your Weekend

We have some very good, very chill news to share with you today: Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation Studios just launched a new, ten-episode animated short-form series, Zenimation, that provides the perfect escape to the hustle and bustle. The celebration of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ legacy of films offers viewers an auditory and visual animated soundscape experience. At a time when families are looking for a relaxing, soothing escape, Zenimation will offer a respite within the worlds of Disney animated films.

Now you might be thinking that this is a sort of series version of Disney’s classic Fantasia films, but it’s not quite that. It’s more of a lovingly edited curation of Disney’s many animated films with scenes strung together by theme, one that’s accentuated by those films’ sound designs. Some of those themes are obvious, like the first episode’s focus on water; you can probably think of at least three Disney movies that feature water as a main part of the environment and plot right off the top of your head. Themes like “Discovery”, however, take a more subjective, artistic approach. And with that creative freedom comes the ability to explore both the highly recognizable titles from Disney’s archives along with some of the more forgotten films, like Atlantis, Treasure Planet, and Meet the Robinsons.

I had a chance to check out the first three very short and accessible episodes, and I’m happy to say that I’m very much looking forward to chilling out and watching the remaining seven. If you’re into ASMR, this is a great option.

All ten episodes premiere today (!) May 22nd on Disney+:

Episode 101: “Water” – Explore the sea with Moana, Ariel and Elsa.

– Explore the sea with Moana, Ariel and Elsa. Episode 102: “Cityscapes” – Visit New Orleans, Mt. Olympus, San Fransokyo and Atlantis.

– Visit New Orleans, Mt. Olympus, San Fransokyo and Atlantis. Episode 103: “Discovery” – Discover the world around you with Elsa, Tarzan, and Rapunzel.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zenimation” – an animated soundscape experience. Whether it’s baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest, or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight. “Zenimation” pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Walt Disney Animation Studios’ legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. From Walt Disney Animation Studios.

You can get a sample of what the full series is like with the first trailer here: