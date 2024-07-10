The Big Picture HoYoverse's new hit action RPG, Zenless Zone Zero, will come to life in a "Hollow Sighting in New York" pop-up event at the Oculus in New York City for two days only this weekend.

Attendees will explore a real-life Hollow and complete mini-games to collect Ether Energy for exclusive rewards, play a demo of the game, and express their fandom for some sweet new merch.

Released on July 4, the action RPG takes place in a near future devastated by interdimensional anomalies where players navigate the monster-infested dimensions and explore the last sanctuary of New Eridu.

The interdimensional anomalies of HoYoverse are beginning to spread into the real world, and New Yorkers are about to experience it all. To celebrate the release of their new hit action RPG Zenless Zone Zero, the video game developer and publisher has announced a "Hollow Sighting in New York" pop-up event at the Oculus in New York City on Greenwich St. that will cast attendees as amateur Hollow Investigative Association (H.I.A.) agents. Running for two days only on July 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and July 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., it will offer fans a chance to explore a real-life Hollow, meet other H.I.A. investigators, Proxies, and Bangaboos, and bring home plenty of exclusive physical and in-game goodies.

Entering the experience will bring attendees through a quarantine zone and a brief orientation before they are sent out into the iridescent dome to investigate. Hollows in the world of Zenless Zone Zero are supernatural disasters that have largely plunged the world and its civilizations into disarray if not outright destroyed them. Each one is a chaotic dimension full of monsters called the Ethereal that typically can't be explored without a Proxy, aka a guide. Anyone at the physical experience will be tasked with gathering Ether Energy by scanning the large Ether crystals scattered throughout the area and completing an on-screen minigame. Those who fill their Ether Energy meter can exchange it all for a special take-home Ether crystal keepsake, but spending too long in the Hollow can also leave them irreversibly transformed into a monster.

Beyond the Hollow are a few other attractions for fans of the game and new players interested in trying it out. Demo stations will be set up allowing for hands-on previews of Zenless Zone Zero. Additionally, photo-ops can be found all around the event based on various agents, including a large 3D scale of Ben Bigger and Bell & Wise cosplayers. Those who participate in the main event, however, can earn some extra exclusive merchandise like Bangboo phone stands and themed AR Pins for going the extra mile with their fandom, whether that be by staying in character during their exploration, downloading the game, cosplaying as their favorite characters, and posting online about their experience with #ZZZinNYC. Everyone who attends will also walk away with a code for in-game currency to help with acquiring the best agents ZZZ has to offer.

What Is 'Zenless Zone Zero'?

Released on July 4, the new action RPG is the latest free-to-play video game from HoYoverse, the creators behind the smash hits Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. This time around, they've taken players to a near-future with a world in ruins due to the Hollows. All that remains is New Eridu, a new city that has developed the technology to co-exist with the Hollows and extract resources from them. Players take control of a proxy exploring the Hollows while also navigating the complex relations between the various chaotic, dangerous, and downright odd factions to link the interdimensional anomalies and the city.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. The "Hollow Sighting in New York" event will be open only on July 12 and 13, so you'll have to act fast. For more information on the game, visit the official website.