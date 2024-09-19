Crunchyroll has released a trailer for its upcoming series, Zenshu. This series is an original by MAPPA Studios, known for their work in Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan, just to name a few. This brand-new anime will be steering away from the shōnen genre as it will be following a young anime animator who rose to notoriety and is now working on a new project.

The trailer features Natsuko Hirose, played by Anna Nagase (Suicide Squad ISEKAI), working on her next anime feature. Unfortunately, this skilled genius is struggling to get her ideas onto the storyboard. Despite the artist's block, a general glimpse of the story she wants to tell is revealed. It's a fantasy set in a fictional world, filled with action, adventure, and potentially, love. According to the show's synopsis, one of Hirose's challenges is telling a love story in her next project as she's never been in love herself. This struggle will be this talented creative's handicap, and she needs to overcome it if she wants the film to no longer be at a standstill in its production stage.

Aside from Nagaze, Zenshu will also star Kazuki Ura (Castlevania: Nocturne), Rie Kugimiya (Pokémon: Hisuian Snow), Minori Suzuki (Pokémon Horizons: The Series), and Akio Suyama (Attack on Titan). Directing the series is the show's creator, Mitsue Yamasaki, known for their work in Attack on Titan: The Final Season, and is written by Kimiko Ueno, who also wrote the scripts for other projects, such as Delicious in Dungeon and Little Witch Academia. So far, it's unknown when this anime will be released, but Crunchyroll has announced that a new trailer will premiere at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 18.

MAPPA's Other Original Works

Aside from working on numerous anime adaptations of popular manga, MAPPA has produced a handful of originals, with some finding success. One of these projects is Yuri!!! on Ice, a figure skating sports anime released in 2016. A film for this anime was supposed to be released, but the project was canceled in 2024.

MAPPA's first original work was a psychological thriller released in 2014, titled Terror in Resonance. Following that were 2015's Punch Line, 2019's Kakegurui, Sarazanmai, and most recently, Bucchigiri?!. In 2025, MAPPA's next original, Lazarus, will be released on Adult Swim and will be directed by Cowboy Bebop's Shinichirō Watanabe.

Zenshu has yet to announce a release date, but it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.