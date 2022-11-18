When it comes to Zeppo Marx, film buffs have been asking for decades...is it possible to be a third wheel on a team of four? The youngest of the Marx Brothers appears in their first five pictures and had been a presence in their vaudeville and Broadway plays before. While Groucho cracked wise and defied propriety, Chico worked cons and mangled the English language, and Harpo mimed, harped, and confounded reality, Zeppo…well, just what did Zeppo do? For some, he’s a vestigial member of the family, lacking a comic persona of his own or any great purpose within the films. For others, including some here at Collider, Zeppo played an indispensable role as the group’s straight man, the best they ever had. Some even suggest he did have a character to match his brothers, an understated parody of the hapless romantic juveniles rife in Hollywood films of the era.

So, what was the truth of it? Was Zeppo a useless hanger-on, a top-notch straight man, or a subtle comic in his own right? The answer is yes.

Zeppo Marx Came into the Family Act Late

Zeppo Marx, real name Herbert, was the baby of the family. While Chico, Harpo, Groucho, and Gummo (in birth order) were pushed onto the vaudeville circuit by their mother, Zeppo was a young tough by his own admission, brawling in the streets and stealing cars. This reputed mean streak never seemed to leave him; towards the end of his life, he was accused of assaulting a girlfriend who would later marry a mafioso. Family lore, passed around by fans, holds that his mother put Zeppo into the act after Gummo entered the service in World War I to make sure he didn’t get into trouble.

By the time Zeppo Marx joined his brothers on stage, their comedic personas were well on their way. Groucho was already the irascible, mustachioed, sharp-tongued wit, though he had to abandon a German accent for his natural New York dialect when public sentiment turned on all things Teutonic during the war. Harpo, initially an awkward and slow-witted Irishman, morphed into the lascivious but playful mute clown who always turned serious when he sat down at the harp. Chico was the nominally Italian schemer and ivory tickler who never had to abandon his ethnic shtick. Before leaving the act, Gummo played an exaggerated Yiddish caricature.

Such stereotypes were all the rage on vaudeville before World War I, but as tastes changed and the three older brothers found their own personas, Gummo was left on the sidelines. He was never enthusiastic about performing and left behind the part of the fourth brother as a blank slate. That was what Zeppo had waiting for him when his mother pushed him onto the stage.

Zeppo Could Be a Romantic Lead, But Marx Brothers Movies Didn't Really Need One

The case put forward by some fans that Zeppo did make a character out of the fourth part in the act, a sly dig at the sappy stiffs of Hollywood, isn’t without evidence. In two of the Marx Brothers’ five films for Paramount, Monkey Business and Horse Feathers, that was exactly what he played. In the former, he and his brothers are stowaways on an ocean liner. Running from the officers, Zeppo takes up with Ruth Hall, the daughter of a mobster, the same mobster who later offers work to Groucho, Chico, and Harpo. In Horse Feathers, Zeppo plays Frank Wagstaff, son of Groucho’s Professor Wagstaff, and the hopelessly infatuated lover of Thelma Todd’s scheming college widow (an older woman who romances college boys).

In these films, Zeppo gets to pitch woo to Hall and Todd with the same cornball lines that many a juvenile lead was saddled with in those days. In Horse Feathers, his singing is patterned after the popular style of romantic crooners. And, on paper at least, his relationship with Hall looks pivotal to Monkey Business; they come together at a party in the finale, and Zeppo and the brothers race to Hall’s rescue when she’s kidnapped by rival gangsters. There are three moments aboard ship where he does suggest that he’s having fun with the convention behind his role. When Hall drops a handkerchief as a way of flirting, Zeppo pockets it instead of returning it. His claims that he’ll never leave her side aren’t so ironclad that he won’t bolt at the first sign of a ship’s officer. Later, when the brothers are faced with the customs line, Zeppo steals Maurice Chevalier’s passport and rather brashly tries to pass himself off as Hollywood’s favorite Frenchman, never mind the lack of physical or vocal resemblance.

But these are three scenes in a 78-minute movie. For most of the time Zeppo has to play a romantic lead, he plays it completely straight. He does a perfectly acceptable job, but there’s no sustained effort to make some sort of caricature or satire out of the part. And there isn’t all that much time for him to play anything. Monkey Business represents Zeppo’s most significant role in any Marx Brothers movie, and he spends most of it off-screen. His romance invariably takes a back seat to the antics of the other brothers, and even in the finale, he has the least featured role in rescuing his supposed sweetheart. It’s not hard to guess why; the Marx Brothers were a comedy act, and a particularly anarchic one at this stage in their career. Why spend time on a corny, cliché couple when there are gangsters to swindle, officers to elude, and shipmates to insult?

As for Horse Feathers, after a strong set-up – arguably a more effective one than Monkey Business – Zeppo all but vanishes. Harpo, Chico, and Groucho (who, remember, is playing Zeppo’s father) all try to romance Todd and literally push their baby brother out of the picture. He’s around for the climactic football game, but in the wedding dénouement, he’s again shoved to the side. And it’s not even Zeppo in that scene; take a look, and it’s clearly a body double.

The final verdict: there was some promise in Zeppo as the group smoothie, but there was no real appetite for romance in the films at this point, and only traces to indicate Zeppo’s role was meant to be a send-up.

The Marx Brothers Didn't Need Zeppo Marx as Their Straight Man

The other role Zeppo fans credit him for is the resident straight man of the Marx Brothers. It’s an often-unappreciated art, being a straight man; you need to set your comic up just right, exhibit good comic timing yourself without pulling focus, and leave some mark on the audience yourself while keeping both feet on the ground. Double acts like Abbott and Costello thrive in large measure thanks to the straight arrow of the team.

But the Marx Brothers’ comedy isn’t two contrasting personalities butting heads with each other. It’s the zaniness of Groucho, Chico, and Harpo butting heads with the whole world. Everyone and everything around them is at their mercy. Reality is their straight man. And when the world needed personifying, there was never a shortage of characters. Whoever Chico and Harpo were working for feel victim to their pranks and scams, and whoever was unlucky enough to enter a conversation with Groucho set him up for cracks and barbs. Margaret Dumont was the most famous of his straight “men,” but there were plenty others. At times, Groucho and Chico acted as straight men for each other, and Groucho even called Chico his straight man in interviews.

All this is to say that Zeppo wasn’t needed as a straight man. That’s not to say he never played that part. While Chico and Harpo were always paired together in the Marx Brothers’ films, Zeppo was nominally paired with Groucho in four of their five Paramount pictures. Besides playing his son in Horse Feathers, Zeppo was the secretary for Groucho’s various frauds in The Cocoanuts, Animal Crackers, and Duck Soup. In that role, he did sometimes feed Groucho the set-up for a punchline. As his brother, he could be written to take more abuse than the young leading men who featured in the post-Zeppo films. At once – just once – he got into a proper back-and-forth. In the famous letter-writing scene of Animal Crackers, Zeppo gives as good as he gets from Groucho and even gets the upper hand on him a few times.

As with his romantic roles, Zeppo shows some promise, but he has the same problem – the letter-writing scene is one flash of potential from one movie. In his secretary roles, Zeppo got even less screen time than as a romantic juvenile (and it’s telling that Cocoanuts and Animal Crackers had romantic juveniles other than him). Margaret Dumont did all the heavy lifting as Groucho’s foil and the gags were too frequent and too tied to the other three brothers for Zeppo to have much of anything to do.

Zeppo Marx Eventually Left the Group

The Marx Brothers’ own words put to rest any idea that there was any planning behind Zeppo’s presence beyond being the fourth brother. Groucho said that, while Zeppo was the funniest of them in private life, he was a wooden performer whose presence often felt like an intrusion. Zeppo complained in his resignation letter to his brothers that he was tired of being a “stooge.” In later interviews, he claimed that he never liked acting and was happy to get out, but the Marx Brothers Council podcast noted a hint of resentment in his words. They also noted that surviving documentation of the Paramount films points toward Zeppo being the brother whose stuff most often hit the cutting room floor, when it hadn’t already been bled out during scripting.

So Zeppo left the act after Duck Soup, going on to a successful career as an agent and the inventor of the clamps used to hold nukes onto bombers. Ironically, the Council podcast observed, had he stuck it out a little while longer, he was almost guaranteed to get more to do. His brothers fell in with Irving Thalberg at MGM, who swapped their previously free-for-all antics for a strong story structure and a sympathetic, prominently featured pair of lovers who the Marx Brothers would save in the third act. Though structure devolved into rote formula after Thalberg’s death, it gave the brothers their best film, A Night at the Opera. In that film, the type of romantic juvenile that was played by Zeppo and so easily discarded in Monkey Business and Horse Feathers has a presence and a fairly decent arc from beginning to end. Zeppo, some argue, could have taken that part and been made a true component of the act at last in Thalberg’s hands, if only he’d waited.

I must admit, I’m skeptical. In his best moments, Zeppo is fine, but he never looks wholly comfortable being on camera. His vocal range likely couldn’t have handled the heavy demands put on the likes of Allan Jones (there’s some question as to whether it’s even Zeppo singing in Horse Feathers and Duck Soup). If Zeppo was ever going to be a fully realized character, the available evidence – his few good moments in the films, and this excerpt from The House That Shadows Built – doesn’t point to a romantic lead or a conventional straight man. He could have been to his brothers what Porky Pig was to Daffy Duck in the Chuck Jones Looney Tunes – too odd to be straight-laced, but inexplicably accepting and aiding of his maniac partner’s delusions while occasionally making dry asides to the audience. But that road, and any other that could have made Zeppo comparable to the others, was only ever fleetingly explored.