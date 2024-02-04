Making a movie without spending at least a little bit of money is going to be impossible. But that certainly hasn't stopped people from trying. Ordinarily, the average movie costs tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars, and horror movies are certainly no exception to this principle. Or at least, that's the case for most of the big blockbuster horror flicks out there.

Occassionally though, a horror film comes by that is not only of incredible quality, but also gets by without spending more than a million dollars, even taking inflation into account. This is actually quite a feat, as it forces the filmmakers to make do with what they have on hand. While very few films are truly "zero-budget," some of them might as well be in comparison to how much money films ordinarily cost.

10 'Monsters' (2010)

Budget: $500,000 USD

Image via Vertigo Films

Monsters came out in 2010 to a pretty good reception. Truthfully, it's kind of amazing the budget is so small, considering its premise. The story is about aliens who crash land in Central America, and begin to slowly infect and take over the land. This leads the Americsn and Mexican authorities to quarantine half of Mexico.

The main reasons behind its low budget was the amount of production crew required. Only six people worked behind the scenes. Most of the extras also weren't given a casting call or anything, they were people who just happened to be on location at the time. They gave their consent to be in the film, of course, but it's not like people were applying to be extras, which is what normally happens. It's also been reported that many locations had been used without permission. If this is true, it would explain the low budget, as filming permits are rather expensive.

Monsters Release Date June 18, 2010 Director Gareth Edwards Cast Scoot McNairy , Whitney Able , Mario Zuniga Benavides , Annalee Jefferies , justin hall , Ricky Catter Runtime 94

WATCH ON AMAZON

9 'Open Water' (2003)

Budget: $500,000 USD

Image via Lionsgate

Open Water is a movie that doesn't play upon the supernatural, but rather into natural human fears instead. Being lost at sea with no boat in sight is a terrifying premise, but add sharks onto that and you've got a recipe for a decently scary film. Since the movie largely takes place at sea, with no real set to construct, so the budget remained fairly low.

However, the film got off to a tepid start as, according to the director, every film festival he applied to rejected it. Funny considering the movie did earn good reviews. This is largely because its premise is entirely feasible, and, as mentioned, caters to common humans fears about the ocean. Sure, it isn't truly no-budget, but it definitely gives the impression that it is.

Open Water Release Date August 6, 2004 Director Chris Kentis Cast Blanchard Ryan , Daniel Travis , Saul Stein , Michael E. Williamson , Cristina Zenarro , John Charles Runtime 79

WATCH ON TUBI

8 'The Eyes of My Mother' (2016)

Budget: $300,000

Image via Magnet Releasing

The Eyes of My Mother is a film that makes the unconventional choice to be entirely black-and-white. Needless to say, this isn't very common in the 21st Century, which is when the movie came out. The low budget of $300,000 comes from the fact that the film only takes place on a farmhouse, and doesn't change the setting. It also has a relatively small cast.

Sadly, while the film was received well, it never really earned enough money from home video or box office sales to break even. At least, not at first. This is a real shame because it has an interesting premise about familial disputes and serial killers. All in all, it is a highly-underrated and very low-budget movie that may deserve a second chance.

WATCH ON TUBI

7 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Budget: $100,000 USD

Image via Libra Films

Eraserhead might have a silly name, but it is scary nonetheless. Directed by the renowned David Lynch, (who made his directorial debut with this movie) the film centres on surrealist, experimental body horror. Experimental films are always risky, but man does this one work. It's one of those movies that make you question what in the world you're looking at, and that will have you squirming uncomfortably in your seat while you ponder the answer.

While there are many estimates as to how much the film cost, the average is roughly $100,000. Amazingly, it managed to earn over seven million dollars at the box office. Talk about turning a profit. Today it is considered a film of cultural significance, and has been preserved in the United States Library of Congress.

Eraserhead Release Date February 3, 1978 Director David Lynch Cast Jack Nance , Laurel Near , Charlotte Stewart , Allen Joseph Runtime 89 minutes

RENT ON APPLE TV

6 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Budget: $60,000 USD

Image via Bryanston Distributing Company

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a slasher film released 50 years ago that eventually became one of the most iconic horror franchises in cinema history. It went on to span multiple sequels that are still being produced, with the most recent instalment coming out in 2022. The story focusses on the fictional serial killer named Leatherface, who prefers to use a chainsaw to kill his victims. But what many don't know is how cheap the original movie was to produce.

The film only cost about $60,000 to make. Found-footage films weren't really a thing at the time, meaning the filmmakers had to get really creative about how they spent their money. Although, perhaps this was for the worse, as the actors reportedly suffered immeasurably throughout the course of the shoot as a result of this miniscule budget.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Release Date October 1, 1974 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Marilyn Burns , Allen Danziger , Paul A. Partain , William Vail , Teri McMinn , Edwin Neal Runtime 83

WATCH ON TUBI

5 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Budget: $60,000 USD

Image via Artisan Entertainment

The Blair Witch Project was one of the first found-footage films ever released, and ended up pioneering the genre. With a main cast of only three people, the majority of the film takes place in the woods. The only other people that appear in the movie are a collection of random passersby who tell stories about the witch. Famously, one of these people really was a random woman walking down the street who was approached for the role. She delivered her story without a script, completely on the spot.

On top of that, the titular witch is never seen, not even once, which means no CGI. The only real props used were camping equipment and a few sticks tied together to make effigies. Altogether, the film reportedly cost about $60,000 to make. Even though the film isn't too scary, it's still a quality film.

The Blair Witch Project Release Date July 30, 1999 Director Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes

WATCH ON MAX

4 'Terrifier' (2016)

Budget: $35,000 USD

Image via Dread Central Presents

Terrifier is a movie that features a freaky-deaky clown named Art (David Howard Thornton), who seems like your typical run-of-the-mill serial killer at first. However, it begins to dawn on the audience that Art is actually some sort of demonic entity. The filmmaekrs went on to craft multiple sequels, with the third instalment expected to be released later in 2024. But this respectable run comes from small beginnings, as the first movie only cost about $35,000 to make.

While the first slasher film received mixed to above-average reviews, its sequel was received even better. Although, of course, this sequel was likely more expensive. Regardless, it's a great film to watch if you're interested in newer slasher movies. Although coulrophobes should probably steer clear of this one.

Terrifier Release Date October 15, 2016 Director Damien Leone Cast Jenna Kanell , Samantha Scaffidi , David Howard Thornton , Catherine Corcoran , Pooya Mohseni , Matt McAllister Runtime 82 Main Genre Horror

WATCH ON TUBI

3 'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Budget: $15,000 USD

Image via Paramount Pictures

Paranormal Activity is a series that has produced sequel after sequel. Sadly, none of these sequels have ever held a candle to the original. The revolutionary first film is another found-footage horror that was filmed almost entirely in the director's own home. The film's budget came to a meager $15,000. This is because director Oren Peli wrote the film to follow a couple who sets up a camera to document the ghostly events happening in their home. This makes it so that there was no need for a camera crew, as a stationary camera made it feel more realistic.

Another reason it was so cheap is because Peli filmed the whole thing in seven days and didn't use a super fancy camera. He also hired actors who were just starting their careers, and edited the film himself. The original film's budget was eventually hiked up an additional $200,000 after it was acquired by Paramount Pictures, who added a new ending. Even then though, that's still pennies when you compare it to the hundreds of millions other movies can eat up.

Paranormal Activity Release Date October 16, 2009 Director Oren Peli Cast Katie Featherston , Micah Sloat , Mark Fredrichs , Amber Armstrong Runtime 86 minutes

RENT ON AMAZON

2 'Found' (2012)

Budget: $8,000 USD

Image via XLrator Media

Found is a movie based on the original novel by Todd Rigney. While ordinarily, book-to-movie adaptations can be enormous projects that require millions and millions of dollars worth of investment, Found took the cheaper route. Which, ironically, ended up being just as effective. Following a young boy who discovers his brother is a serial killer, Found had a teeny-tiny budget of $8,000. This small budget was funded entirely by donors on Kickstarter. Isn't the internet great?

While it's not always the best idea to cheap out on movie equipment, this one made it work, as reviews are generally favourable. Not only is it an homage to classic slasher films, but it's a coming-of-age story, too. It even wound up making enough money for a 2014 sequel.

WATCH ON TUBI

1 'Creep' (2014)

Budget: $0 USD

Image via Netflix

Creep is one of the few truly zero-budget movies. That's right, according to main actor Mark Duplass, "Creep cost no money." This is because it used the found-footage format, meaning they didn't need a super high-tech camera to make it work. In fact, the more average quality, the better. It also only used a three-person crew, who also double as the cast.

The movie was even filmed in the home of one of the crew. The movie definitely lives up to its name, as it will most certainly creep you out. It's not because there are ghosts or zombies in it, but because people like the main character, Josef, are very real. Josef is a serial killer who preys upon unsuspecting victims. He makes himself out to be a nice guy with a tragic story and presents work opportunities only to later kill his victims. It explores the most dangerous parts of the human psyche, parts that many wouldn't dare delve into, which is precisely what makes it so effective.

WATCH ON NETFLIXKEEP READING: 10 Scariest Movie Monsters, Ranked