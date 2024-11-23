Fans of Jessica Chastain know fully well how versatile the Oscar winner can be when it comes to the roles she chooses. One of the early indications of that was a war and thriller movie that debuted in theaters twelve years ago. Your Chastain marathon isn't complete without Zero Dark Thirty, and you'll be able to stream it on Netflix as early as December 1.

Based on real-life events, Zero Dark Thirty chronicles one of the most important investigations in American history. Dubbed "the greatest manhunt in history," the movie centers on the search for Osama Bin Laden, the Saudi Arabian terrorist credited with ordering the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center in New York. In the story, Chastain played an intelligence analyst who spends a huge chunk of her career investigating Al-Qaeda and convincing her own government that she knows what she's doing.

The cast from Zero Dark Thirty was phenomenal: aside from Chastain, it also featured Joel Edgerton (Dark Matter), Mark Strong (Dune: Prophecy), Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer), Jennifer Ehle (Lioness), Harold Perrineau (From), Kyle Chandler (Godzilla vs. Kong), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Frank Grillo (Tulsa King), Édgar Ramirez (Dr. Death), J.J. Kandel (The Bleeder), John Barrowman (Doctor Who), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy) and the late James Gandolfini (The Sopranos). The thriller was also in excellent hands, as it was directed by powerhouse filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker) and written by Mark Boal (Detroit).

What Does 'Zero Dark Thirty' Mean?

To this day, the title of the Oscar-nominated movie still catches people by surprise. At first, you may think that it was chosen randomly because it sounds cool. It also sounds like coordinates of some sort, since the movie is all about locations in unknown territories. The real meaning of the title, though, is just the military term for 00:30 A.M., or half-past midnight — the time at which Osama Bin Laden was killed.

At the Oscars, Zero Dark Thirty was nominated in five categories, including Best Film and Best Actress In a Leading Role for Chastain. On Rotten Tomatoes, the thriller stands tall with a 91% approval rate. At the time of its release, critics praised not only Chastain's performance but the overall tone of the movie — the 2 hours and 36 minutes of story never feel triumphant, but rather "a grim, dark episode" of U.S. History as CNN.com's Tom Charity pointed out. Famous critic Roger Ebert gave the movie 3 out of 4 stars and called it "a slam-bang action picture."

Zero Dark Thirty debuts on Netflix on December 1.