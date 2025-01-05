Jessica Chastain's arguable career-best performance of a CIA operative in one of the most acclaimed films of the last decade is leaving Netflix soon. Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow’s intense and masterfully crafted chronicle of the hunt for Osama bin Laden, is leaving the platform on January 31. Released in 2012, Zero Dark Thirty is a tense, edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows the decade-long search for the perpetrator of the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001.

Chastain's portrayal earned immense acclaim from critics and awards bodies, garnering her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and a Golden Globe win, while the film itself was also a major awards contender, receiving five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and winning for Best Sound Editing. The film was a visceral and intense portrayal of the most pivotal moment of the War on Terror, and it pulls no punches in its depiction of the lengths taken to gather intelligence, as well as the heart pounding finale in the Pakistan compound. The film also stars Joel Edgerton and Chris Pratt.

How Good Is 'Zero Dark Thirty'?

Well, if its Oscar nominations don't convince you of its merits, let Collider's A- review of the film give you some more context. The review heaps praise on Chastain's "masterful" performance, which drags the viewers through the suffering of her character's journey.

Our lifeline to the emotional heart of the film is Chastain. She is absolutely essential in making Zero Dark Thirty more than a dramatization of the events leading up to Bin Laden's death. It is a masterful performance, and it is the key to not only the emotions of the film, but its larger points. This isn't a rah-rah story, and despite the outcome, it isn't even a happy one. Even during the raid on Bin Laden's compound, we're not excited or counting down to Bin Laden's death. Bigelow creates an air of tension so palatable that it feels like we're in the compound. In the span of thirty minutes, Bigelow has encapsulated everything that came before: a hunt, locked doors, shifting tactics, encroaching external forces, and violence that could happen at any moment. Creating brilliant subtext from popular thrills is Bigelow's talent, and she has created a movie that's even better than The Hurt Locker.

Zero Dark Thirty leaves Netflix at the end of January, so be sure to catch it before it heads to streaming platforms unknown. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for updates on all your favorite movies on streaming.

