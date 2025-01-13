In 2010, writer and director Kathryn Bigelow made history when she became the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director thanks to her powerful war film The Hurt Locker, which also won Best Picture. Her follow-up would be another centered during a war. Zero Dark Thirty, starring the likes of Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, and James Gandolfini was based on the true story of the CIA's search for Osama bin Laden, the terrorist leader behind the 9/11 attacks. However, during the writing process, the theme of the film changed from being one about America's failures, to patriotic heroism, as bin Laden was found and killed by a group of Navy SEALs. That meant there'd be a great third act, but it also brought Bigelow a lot of controversy.
'Zero Dark Thirty's Creators Had to Scramble to Create That Stunning Ending After Osama bin Laden's Death
