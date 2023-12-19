The Big Picture Zero Day begins filming in New York with new cast members Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, and McKinley Belcher III.

The conspiracy thriller explores finding truth in a crisis and whether societal forces are caused by society's own actions.

Robert De Niro's character is a former president dealing with the aftermath of a devastating global cyberattack. No release date has been set.

The Robert De Niro-led thriller Zero Day has officially begun filming in New York, as well as announced a handful of new cast members to the limited series. Today, Netflix revealed that Academy Award-nominee Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Emmy Award-nominee Matthew Modine, Emmy nominee Bill Camp, and McKinley Belcher III are the newest additions to the series. At the time of this writing, Netflix has not set a release window or release date.

Zero Day is a conspiracy thriller that aims to answer how "we find truth in a world in crisis." It particularly focuses on finding that solution when forces beyond our control are destroying society. Moreover, it explores whether said forces are actually caused by society's own actions or "perhaps even of our own imagining?" Zero Day tackles its subject matter through a conspiracy lens, using real-life theories and other subterfuge as a basis. Based on a prior character description for De Niro's character George Mullen, the series' primary situation is centered around a "devastating global cyberattack." The series will be six episodes total.

The latest cast additions bring some key players into the mix for Zero Day. Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) plays President Mitchell, a skilled political tactician with allegiance to Mullen, the former president. Stevens (Legion) stars as Evan Green, "a charismatic loudmouth" who hosts a political television program and is one of Mullen's primary critics. Modine (Stranger Things) portrays Speaker of the House Richard Dreyer, described as a "confident, colorful public figure." Camp (The Queen's Gambit) takes on CIA Director Lasche, a man who knows many secrets and could help or hurt Mullen. Belcher (Ozark) stars as DOJ lawyer Carl Lopez, who also leads the investigation for Zero Day Commission.

Who Else Works on 'Zero Day'?

Close

Zero Day is created, written, and executive produced by Eric Newman (Narcos) for Grand Electric Productions and Noah Oppenheim (The Maze Runner). They created and executive produce alongside Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt. The series marks De Niro's first executive producer credit for television, with Jonathan Glickman executive producing for his company Panoramic Media (Wednesday). Lesli Linka Glatter (Mad Men) executive produces and will direct all episodes. Along with the mentioned cast, the series features Gaby Hoffman (Transparent) as billionaire and technocrat Monica Kidder, Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as billionaire Robert Lyndon, Mark Ivanir (Barry) as intelligence operative Natan, Lizzy Caplan (Party Down), Connie Britton (Dear Edward), Jesse Plemons (Love & Death), and Joan Allen (Room).

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Zero Day.