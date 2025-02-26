Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Zero Day

Netflix's latest political thriller television series Zero Day has a lot of things going for it in its favor. From its heavy socio-political commentary to strong acting performances by the cast, everything points toward making Zero Day a stellar television debut in a leading role for Robert De Niro. The series revolves around the titular event that pushes the United States of America into chaos — a nationwide cyberattack masterminded and executed by players within the government.

However, at its own cost, Zero Day chooses to pay little attention and makes a limited effort to detail the events of Zero Day itself. Instead, the Netflix miniseries focuses largely on the aftermath of the cyberattack as the threat of another bigger attack looms over the entire country. In doing so, unknowingly, Zero Day fails to capitalize on its core premise and ends up diluting the impact it otherwise could have easily delivered.

‘Zero Day’ Saves Itself From a Lot of Heavy Lifting