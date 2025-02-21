Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Zero Day.Netflix's new series, Zero Day, gets your attention straight away when, during the first episode, cyberterrorists attack America. This leads to complete chaos, with trains crashing, planes falling out of the skies, and 3,000 people dead. It's now up to the government to find out who is behind the attack. President Evelyn Mitchell (Angela Bassett) puts former U.S. President George Mullen (Robert De Niro) in charge to lead a commission tasked with finding the terrorists before they can attack again.

Mullen seemed like the perfect choice because he was a popular one-term President known to work across the aisle, but George isn't as squeaky clean as the public thinks. He has his own dark demons, some of which may be coming home to roost at the worst possible time. As Mullen tracks down the terrorists, will he do anything it takes, even break the law, to get to the truth? And what will he do when that truth leads him down a path he doesn't want to go down? With a solid supporting cast, including Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffman, Matthew Modine, Connie Britton, and Clark Gregg, Zero Day is a roller coaster that becomes about way more than just finding out who was responsible.

Who Is Behind 'Zero Day's Terror Attack?