At the age of 81, and with a career that's lasted over half a century, Robert De Niro has played just about every type of character there is, from the good to the outright villainous. In Netflix's new six-episode limited series, Zero Day, which releases February 20 on Netflix, De Niro dons the role of a former U.S. President. It's one of his most intriguing roles, with George Mullen first introduced as some virtuous Josiah Bartlet type before his flaws are revealed. Making Mullen a well-rounded, realistic character is imperative for the plot — because Zero Day involves a terrorist cyberattack committed against America, with Mullen then put in charge of finding out what happened.

As with many political thrillers, Zero Day is dependent on its twists and turns, and not all of them work. Still, with an absolutely packed all-star cast made up not only of De Niro, but Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, and Angela Bassett, Zero Day is an enthralling acting masterclass, which keeps the series afloat even when it begins to drag under its own weight. If you loved The West Wing, Homeland, and similar shows, Zero Day will be right up your alley.

What Is 'Zero Day' About?