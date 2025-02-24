Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Zero Day.

A few minutes into Netflix's latest political thriller Zero Day, the United States is hit by an unprecedented cyberattack that cripples the nation by shutting off all communication systems and digital devices for a minute. Apart from a huge loss of lives, the attack also comes with another threat of an impending attack, sending the nation and the top brass of the government into a frenzy. At this point, President Evelyn Mitchell (Angela Bassett) brings in former president George Mullen (Robert De Niro) to lead what comes to be known as the Zero Day Commission.

During his investigation of the attack, Mullen discovers the name Proteus. Initially, Mullen deems Proteus to be the program used by the Reapers, the hacker group behind the attack, to create the mass outage. It is soon revealed that Proteus had a much more dangerous utility than Mullen initially assumes. Right when it seems like the answers are coming to light, the stakes are elevated further when it's revealed Mullen himself could be the target of an attack by Proteus. However, it is only much later in the miniseries that the true purpose of Proteus is revealed.

Was Proteus Used for the Cyberattack in 'Zero Day'?