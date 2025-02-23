Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Zero DayRobert De Niro's acting career goes back all the way to the late 1960s, but it took until 2025 for the legendary actor to have his first lead role in a TV series. It begins at the age of 81 with Zero Day, a six-episode Netflix series from Narcos creator Eric Newman. Zero Day is a political thriller about a cyberattack against the United States, with De Niro's character, former U.S. President George Mullen, put in charge of finding the terrorists and bringing them to justice before they can strike again.

Like the best political thrillers, Zero Day holds a mirror up to real life, from its characters to its shocking ending. It might be a work of fiction, but with the state of our society, could we soon find ourselves in a world similar to Zero Day?

'Zero Day's Setup Is Strikingly Similar To Real Life