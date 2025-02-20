The new Netflix limited series Zero Day sees a cyberattack shut down the world, with the forces behind the attack threatening to do it again. With an all-star cast, the political thriller has some of our favorite stars going head-to-head with each other. Collider was lucky enough to attend the red-carpet premiere for Zero Day in New York City with many of the cast in attendance. We caught up with Dan Stevens who was amazed by the star power in the show, many of whom he was meeting for the first time.

Stevens plays Evan Green, a news personality whose inspiration may feel familiar to some faces we constantly see on television today. But he revealed on the carpet that his scenes were mostly between himself, McKinley Belcher III, and Robert de Niro. De Niro plays George Mullen, head of the Zero Day Commission as appointed by Angela Bassett's President Evelyn Mitchell. When talking with Stevens, he shared a glimpse into his first scenes with de Niro and how he didn't expect his first time working with the legendary actor to be while he was in little more than a pair of underwear.

"It was kind of the perfect first encounter for me in terms of acting a scene. Although I never quite pictured I'd be in my underpants for it," Stevens said of working with de Niro for the first time. He went on to describe his time with de Niro on the show, saying:

"I was just thrown into a jail cell, and he got to kind of loom over me and be incredibly intimidating. And then the subsequent scenes I had with him were also very, very intense scenes and just looking up from what was happening and seeing this kind of scowling, de Niro at the other end of the table was, it was kind of dream stuff really. It was awesome."

A Great Start to Dan Stevens' 2025 After a Stellar 2024

Image via Neon

2024 was filled with weird Stevens characters. From Trapper in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to his role as Frank in Abigail and rounding off 2024 with Herr König in Cuckoo, he had quite the year as an actor. Starting the year starring opposite de Niro in Zero Day is a great kick-off to 2025. On the red carpet, he also spoke about how excited he was to be near Matthew Modine, who also stars in Zero Day, however, the two did not share scenes while filming.

Stevens' excitement for Zero Day should have everyone excited to watch him meet de Niro in his underwear. Stay tuned at Collider for more.