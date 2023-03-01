Netflix is officially satisfied with Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim's pitch for Zero Day, an upcoming thriller series with Robert De Niro in the lead, and the streamer has issued the green light on the project. New details emerging via Variety reveal that multiple Emmy nominee Lesli Linka Glatter has been brought on to steer the show as its director. Netflix seems to be moving quickly on the project which Collider announced to have begun developing at the streamer last winter.

Netflix has equally unwrapped plot details for the project, which is set up as a political thriller, a genre that De Niro isn't entirely unfamiliar with. An official logline reveals that Zero Day “asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?” On hand to help solve this national conundrum is De Niro's character as a former President of the United States. The role will be the first starring TV role for the two-time Oscar winner, who's best recognized for his numerous collaborations with Martin Scorsese as well as his part in the iconic gangster film, The Godfather Part II. Widely regarded as one of the greatest talents to grace cinema, De Niro has time and again shown his range and Zero Day presents another opportunity wherein fans can see a different side to the ace actor.

Director Glatter is known for her work on two major small-screen projects - Mad Men and Homeland, the latter of which falls into the same genre as Zero Day and was hugely successful among audiences and critics alike, running for 8 seasons and sweeping a bevy of awards, achievements that Netflix will be hoping she can replicate with Zero Day. Other shows where Gatter has worked include Twin Peaks, The Good Wife, and The Walking Dead, among others. Netflix has ordered 6 episodes of the thriller series, all of which will be directed by Glatter. The streamer is treating Zero Day as a limited series, which means that the first season will wrap up the show's story arc.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'About My Father' Trailer: Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco Are a Father-Son Duo

Netflix's Vice President of Scripted Series Peter Friedlander in an official statement teased Zero Day as a "shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat." Praising De Niro's talent, he further added: "What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter, and Michael S. Schmidt.”

Series creator Newman also issued a statement on the series saying;

“I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams. And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

De Niro will pull dual duties as the show's star and executive producer alongside Jonathan Glickman. There's no release date set for Zero Day, and it isn't known when production will begin, but with Netflix seemingly progressing fast on the project it shouldn't be long before new details emerge. Stay tuned.