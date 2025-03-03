Robert De Niro will always be known for his work on classic crime thrillers like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, but he recently ventured into the world of television for the first time for a Netflix series that’s dominating streaming charts. De Niro stars alongside Angela Bassett in Zero Day, the mind-bending political thriller following a former President, George Mullen (De Niro), who is called back into service to investigate a mysterious cyberattack on the United States. Zero Day, which consists of six episodes and also stars Jesse Plemons, premiered on February 20, and the show remains the second-most-popular series on Netflix at the time of writing, despite earning poor scores of 53% from both critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Zero Day comes from creators Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt, and Lesli Linka Glatter was brought on to direct all six episodes of the limited series. Newman is best known for his work writing several episodes of both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, and he even served as a producer on the Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller-led Spiderhead. Oppenheim first made his writing debut on The Maze Runner in 2014, and he has since followed it up by working as a scribe on Allegiant (Theo James) and Jackie (Natalie Portman). His work on Zero Day is his first writing credit since 2016. Schmidt made his feature writing debut on Zero Day, and Linka Glatter has also worked as a director in the past on episodes of Love & Death (Elizabeth Olsen), The Morning Show (Jennifer Aniston), and Justified (Walton Goggins).

What Movies Has Robert De Niro Been in Lately?