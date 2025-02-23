Editor’s Note: Spoilers ahead for Zero Day

In an interview with Collider, Caplan talks about working with Robert De Niro, director Lesli Linka Glatter and the all too real moments that took place during filming.

When Lizzy Caplan shows up in Netflix’s limited series Zero Day, you know things are about to get interesting. Playing the fiercely independent, razor-sharp daughter of Robert De Niro’s former President George Mullen, the award-nominated actress brings her signature mix of edge and emotional depth to a conspiracy thriller that thrives on secrets, suspicion, and the slow unraveling of trust. Dropping viewers right into the heart of a post-crisis America grappling with the fallout of a catastrophic cyberattack, Caplan tells Collider that “it was a lot of art imitating life imitating art” for a series that reflects on much of what is happening in the world today.

Written and executive produced by Eric Newman (Children of Men) and Noah Oppenheim (Jackie) with Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland) directing all six episodes, it’s also a series Caplan was more than humbled to be a part of. While she will forever live for the fact that she and De Niro share some of the best moments on screen as father and daughter, the ending leaves things a bit more up in the air for the former first daughter. And while Zero Day ends with enough ambiguity to spark speculation, Caplan makes it clear that this story was always meant to be self-contained. “This was never presented to me as something that might have a Season 2, so I would be very surprised if there was one,” she admits. “Leave ‘em wanting more!”

As for more, Caplan admits she wishes there was at least another scene with her co-star, the reliably excellent and effective Jesse Plemons, who plays Mullen’s political advisor. After the cyberattack’s conspirators including tech billionaires, Monica Kidder (Gaby Hoffmann) and Robert Lyndon (Clark Gregg), found out he wasn’t playing along, they had him killed. It was a moment, Caplan says, left her wanting to do “100 more scenes” with him.

Roger’s Death Opens Up Another Side of Alex in ‘Zero Day’

“I love that they’re these two immensely broken people who cling to each other in the face of everything.”