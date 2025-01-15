Robert De Niro is back in business in a new look at Zero Day. Netflix has released a short video to promote the upcoming political thriller that will place the acclaimed actor in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy. De Niro has dealt with gangsters in other stories, but nothing has prepared De Niro's character, U.S. President George Mullen, for the devastating cyberattack that will take place under his watch. Zero Day was created for the streaming platform by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael Schmidt. The show is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 20, with every episode available for streaming right out of the gate.

The new look at Zero Day starts out with George Mullen being established as a relevant figure in his field. After showing some of his accomplishments on the screen, the preview depicts the protagonist of this story struggling to get out of his office with crucial documents. Audiences will learn more about the mystery at the center of Zero Day once the series premieres on Netflix in about a month. Leslie Linka Glatter directed every episode of the political thriller. The filmmaker recently worked on Love & Death and The Morning Show.

The cast of Zero Day will also include Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen, Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, and Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen. With these characters leading the narrative of the series, other performers will jump into the action in recurring roles. Clark Gregg, Gaby Hoffman, and Mark Ivanir have all been cast in Zero Day in recurring capacities. The cast of the upcoming thriller from Netflix is stacked, with some of the most talented actors in the industry coming together to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Robert De Niro's Recent Run

Zero Day is merely the next step in what Robert De Niro has built during the latest years of his career as a performer. Before being cast as the intelligent George Mullen, the acclaimed actor was seen as William King Hale in Killers of the Flower Moon. The recent production by Martin Scorsese earned De Niro yet another Academy Award nomination. Beyond that, Robert De Niro portrayed Salvo Maniscalco in About My Father. He's now set for a return to the gangster genre with Alto Knights, where he'll be playing two different characters. The stage has been set for Robert De Niro to deliver yet another impressive performance thanks to his work on Zero Day.

Zero Day premieres on Netflix on February 20. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.