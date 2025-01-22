A new trailer for Zero Day has been released by Netflix. The upcoming series will allow Robert De Niro to play a protagonist stuck in the middle of a conspiracy, a role very different from what the acclaimed actor has worked on over the past couple of years. The new trailer for the show was launched about a month before the project premieres on the streaming platform. Zero Day was created for television by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael Schmidt. Newman also serves as the showrunner behind the upcoming television series, with the six episodes of the story becoming available for streaming on February 20.

The new trailer for Zero Day gives audiences a deeper look into the premise of the show. Unknown terrorists gain access to major computer systems across the United States, causing thousands of casualties through different attacks. Robert De Niro's character, George Mullen, is tasked with getting to the bottom of the truth and saving the day before it's too late. Leslie Linka Glatter directed every episode of the upcoming show. Before working on this story about a man chasing terrorists after a dangerous cyberattack, the filmmaker worked on The Walking Dead and The Morning Show.

Robert De Niro is only one of the talented actors who have signed up to star in the upcoming political thriller. Zero Day will also feature Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen and Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen. The new trailer for the series has also shown how the public's perception of George Mullen will impact the protagonist and the effectiveness of his investigation. The stage has been set for George Mullen to save the United States of America from an orchestrated collapse.

The Return of Robert De Niro

Zero Day will serve as a reunion for Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons. The actors were recently seen working together in Killers of the Flower Moon, the movie directed by Martin Scorsese that depicts how the Osage community were stripped of their territory and resources. Before stepping into the shoes of George Mullen for Zero Day, De Niro was also seen as Stan Brandel in Ezra. The comedy drama followed a family as they attempt to raise an autistic person while dealing with unpredictable personal issues. De Niro has remained booked and busy over the past couple of years. Zero Day is ready to become the next step of his journey.

Zero Day premieres on Netflix on February 20. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.