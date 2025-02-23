Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Zero Day

The highly anticipated six-part limited series Zero Day just landed on Netflix, and it’s more than a must-watch! Led by the iconic Robert De Niro, the rock-solid ensemble starring Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Lizzy Caplan, Dan Stevens, and Matthew Modine is no doubt one of the streamer's hottest releases this weekend. Paralleling some of the darkest parts of our current timeline, the series follows the days after a nationwide cyberattack causes havoc, from turning off traffic lights and the power at hospitals, as well as shutting down Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange.

Most tragically, it culminates with the death of more than 3,000 innocent Americans and a ton of questions for a shaky administration. Current President Evelyn Mitchell (Bassett) pulls in former President George Mullen (De Niro) to head a task force to track down the hackers responsible. He quickly finds himself going down a rabbit hole full of thrilling political twists and turns where no one can be trusted, and ulterior motives run rampant. But one of the motifs used throughout the series is a song that Mullen hears in each of the first four episodes, called "Who Killed Bambi?" — a 1979 punk rock song by the British band Sex Pistols off their seminal LP, The Great Rock n' Roll Swindle. While it might plague Mullen for a few episodes, what does it mean, and why does he keep hearing it?

When Does George Mullen Start Hearing "Who Killed Bambi?"