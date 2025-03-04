If you’ve ever dreamed of having the voice of four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Nosferatu) narrating your every move, then we’ve got the movie for you. Except for the film’s leading characters, Hus Miller’s Number One (You Can’t Say No) and Cam McHarg’s Number Two (Spaghetti Junction), the constant rambling of Dafoe’s voice is more of a nightmare than a dream. Today, Collider is happy to debut the exclusive trailer and first-look poster for the upcoming action-thriller Zero, which is set to arrive on April 11.

Set in Dakar, Senegal, the movie follows two Americans (Miller, McHarg) who wake up with bombs strapped to their chests, having no memory of how they got there. With 10 hours on the clock, a mysterious voice (Dafoe) is their only hope of coming out of this thing alive.

The city of Dakar, Senegal, is vibrant and alive in the opening moments of the Zero trailer, while Dafoe’s voice can be heard overtop. Violently ripped from a terrifying nightmare, Number One (Miller) snaps awake, covered in sweat and gasping for air. His panic is well-earned, as he’s found himself on the back of a bus with a bomb strapped to his chest. As the military surrounds him, a mysterious voice (Dafoe) on the other end of his phone begins to give him directions about what to do next. As the trailer unravels, the plot descends into madness when Number One meets another man (McHarg) with the same ticking time bomb strapped to his chest. With their explosives counting down from 10 hours, the unlucky pair don’t have long to complete the five missions given to them by the omniscient presence following their every move.

Who Is Behind ‘Zero’?

The harrowing buddy comedy with a heavy shot of high-octane is the latest movie to come from filmmaker Jean Luc Herbulot. In the past, Herbulot has stood at the helm of other feature-length productions, including Saloum and Interstate, as well as episodes of small-screen projects like HBO’s Get Millie Black and Prime Video’s Falco. Serving as Zero’s distributor is Well Go USA Entertainment, the company behind other recent releases such as Donnie Yen’s The Prosecutor and the Luke Wilson and Greg Kinnear-led You Gotta Believe.

Raise your heart rate by checking out our exclusive first look at the trailer for Zero above, and get a better feel for the vibe through the poster below. Then, on April 11, find out if the two men are able to complete their mission and make it out alive when the film explodes into cinemas.

Image via Well Go USA