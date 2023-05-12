In the digital era of film and film analysis, Rotten Tomatoes has established itself as one of the primary curators and hubs for critics and their perspectives on just about every film imaginable. It's the go-to site for many people to get the consensus for new releases.

While many films have achieved negative reviews on the site, even some of the proclaimed worst movies of all time still manage to get a few percentage points on the website. This makes it all the more confounding and interesting when a film that, on the surface, appears fine but achieves the nearly impossible and earns an 0% Tomatometer score.

10 'Gotti' (2018)

Gotti is a biographical crime film that tells the story of infamous New York City mobster John Gotti, who in the film is portrayed by John Travolta. The film tells the tale of Gotti's life, his rise to the top of the New York underworld, and the twist and turns that Gotti and his family face as a result.

Rotten Tomatoes critics were very blatant about Gotti's overabundance of the tropes and caricatures of gangster movies and how the film did very little to prove itself in the longstanding genre. Critics were also quick to draw attention to the hilariously bad performance given by Travolta, overall resulting in a film described as nothing more than a disaster on all fronts.

9 'The Queen's Corgi' (2019)

The Queen's Corgi is an animated family film that follows the quirky adventures of Rex, one of the many pet Corgis of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Rex's life of luxury and pleasantries is soon challenged when his arrogance puts him in disgrace during an official dinner with the President of the United States. Rex finds himself alone and roaming the streets of London, trying to find his way back to his home.

While The Queen's Corgi takes no shame in the young audience they are targeting, many Rotten Tomatoes critics were quick to point out the film's raunchy and tasteless humor found throughout. Most notably, critics mentioned a specific scene where Rex is sexually harassed by a corgi owned by the U.S. president. This raunchy style of humor had a number of critics questioning whether the film was even suitable for children in the first place.

8 'A Thousand Words' (2012)

A Thousand Words is a comedy film that follows sleazy literary agent Jack McCall (played by Eddie Murphy), who finds himself attempting to close a deal with a New Age self-help guru. Jack's selfishness becomes his downfall, as the guru attaches a magical Bodhi tree to Jack's life. Every time Jack speaks a word, a leaf falls from the tree, limiting the number of words Jack can say from now on.

Murphy is a comedian most well-known for his iconic snappy dialogue and vocal performances, and critics were quick to point out that this film's premise completely blunders his strengths. While the premise could have worked with a different actor, Murphy was clearly the incorrect casting choice for a lead, creating a film that relies on all of Murphy's comedic weaknesses. While many comedies may find themselves with low Tomatometer scores, it takes one that fails on the fundamental level to achieve a 0%.

7 'John Henry' (2020)

Loosely inspired by the classic folklore character, John Henry follows an ex-gang member (Terry Crews) from Los Angeles who must help two immigrant children on the run from his former crime boss. While John has been out of the game for a while, he's forced to reconcile with his past to give these children a brighter future.

While the film may share the same title as the classic folklore legend of John Henry, the film really has next to nothing to do with the iconic character. Critics lambasted John Henry for its recycled and generic thriller tropes and some of the most blunt and in-your-face lack of subtlety possible. Points were also made about the film's surprisingly confusing and abstract plot, which only detracted from the tone and style the rest of the film attempts to go for.

6 'Pinocchio' (2002)

Pinocchio is one of the many adaptations of the classic puppet brought to life, with this Italian rendition being directed by, written by, and starring Roberto Benigni. We see Pinocchio (played by Benigni) encounter many goofy and strange characters on his journeys, learning valuable life lessons and how to be a real boy.

While the original Italian release of the film received only mixed reviews, it's the American Miramax release and dub of the film that holds such a notorious stature in the eyes of critics. The English version of the film includes a number of changes, most notably dialogue that was changed for the worse and an added narration that further detracts from the original film's vision. Critics were overwhelmingly harsh towards a majority of issues with the film, notably the strange and unbelievable decision of having Benigni, a then 50-year-old man, play Pinocchio.

5 'The Ridiculous 6' (2015)

Netflix's The Ridiculous 6 is a Western comedy film from Happy Madison Productions starring Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, and Taylor Lautner. The film follows a group of six strangers who soon discover that they all share the same father, a bank robber known as Frank Stockburn. The six decide to join forces and scour the Old West in search of their long-lost father.

Critics have been well documented in their annoyance and disapproval of Adam Sandler's filmography, with The Ridiculous 6 being his lowest-rated film on the site. The film's overabundance of racial stereotypes, lazy Western spoofs, and unfunny jokes cemented the film as one that no critic could enjoy. For the most part, audiences have been in agreement with the critics, with the film going down as one of the worst westerns of all time.

4 'Cabin Fever' (2016)

A remake of Eli Roth's original cult classic horror film, Cabin Fever tells the story of a group of college graduates who decide to rent a cabin in the woods for a party. Things begin to go wrong when the group begins to succumb one by one to a deadly flesh-eating virus, and it soon becomes a battle for survival in an attempt to escape the clutches of the virus.

Critics were already weary of the concept of a remake of a film only 14 years after the original, and even still, 2016's Cabin Fever proved itself to be a downgrade from the original in every way. One of the biggest issues specifically noted is the original film had a sense of charm and self-aware humor that the remake is severely missing, instead taking itself way too seriously. While the excess and over-the-top gore is still present, the film certainly doesn't earn its kills like the original did.

3 'Left Behind' (2014)

Left Behind is an apocalyptic thriller that follows a family as they navigate the world after millions of people have suddenly vanished during the rapture. The world has been plunged into chaos and destruction as a result, and the family attempts to connect with one another and not succumb to the fall of society that surrounds them.

While the premise of a big-budget disaster film about the rapture appeared to show promise, the boring and tired execution of Left Behind left many critics wanting so much more. Many critics lamented Cage's mellow and toned-down performance in a film that needed more energy. Critics also pointed out the film's complete lack of any real tension or stakes, a far cry from what should be expected out of a disaster film.

2 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

The fourth and final installment in the Jaws franchise, Jaws: The Revenge sees the Brody family moving away from Amity Island and to the Caribbean after another shark attack. However, they haven't escaped the wrath of the great white, as the shark follows them to the Caribbean in search of revenge and hungry for more lives.

With the original Jaws being one of the most iconic and well-regarded films of all time, it's truly poetic that the series' final installment would be considered one of the worst films of all time. Critics took issue with a number of issues, most notably the film's lackluster pacing and overall missing thrills, feeling more like a melodrama than a horror film. The film's cheap and poorly made special effects are also a highlight, and while some have been able to find enjoyment in this final chapter, Rotten Tomatoes critics most certainly have not.

1 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever' (2002)

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever is an action thriller film that follows two opposing secret agents who are forced to team up with one another in order to fight a common enemy. Agent Jonathan Ecks of the FBI (played by Antonio Banderas) and Agent Sever of the DIA (played by Lucy Liu) have to stop an enemy using micro devices to kill his victims at will.

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever holds the record for the highest number of reviews that a film with 0% on Rotten Tomatoes has received, with a whopping 119 reviews all saying to avoid this film. The film's cheap and indecipherable action isn't enjoyable to watch, as the film is very clearly attempting to be a cheap imitation of other popular action thrillers that defined the early 2000s. It's not even a film that could be considered "So Bad, It's Good" as it's a film that will instead bore any audience that decides to give it a chance.

