Zhang Ziyi is a critically acclaimed Chinese actress who rose to international prominence with her breakthrough role in Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Since then, she has garnered recognition for her performances in various films, including Hero, House of Flying Daggers, and Memoirs of a Geisha.

Zhang's career in the film industry has demonstrated her capacity to switch across genres with ease, from serious historical works to epic martial arts films. Even though not all of Zhang’s well-known films are eligible for her best movies list, there are several films in her limited filmography that fans anticipate to include.

10 ‘My Lucky Star’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 50%

My Lucky Star revolves around Sophie (Zhang), a quirky and clumsy comic book store employee who becomes unexpectedly entangled in an international spy mission after receiving a package containing a valuable gem known as the "Lucky Star." In no time, she finds herself pursued by various parties, desperate to get their hands on the precious gem.

The film received mixed reviews, with some praising its light-hearted humor, charming performances, and entertaining action sequences, while others found it predictable and lacking depth in storytelling. Meanwhile, Zhang, who is well-known for her acting prowess and flexibility, gives the role its distinct charm and humorous timing. Moreover, her on-screen connection with co-star Leehom Wang who played David, adds to the romantic appeal of the movie and raises its overall amusement level.

9 ‘Rush Hour 2’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 51%

Serving as a sequel to the 1998 film Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2 continues to follow the further misadventures of Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) and Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker). In the film, the two reunite for a vacation in Hong Kong. However, their plans for a peaceful getaway are derailed when a bomb explodes during a U.S. embassy official's banquet, leading to an investigation of an international counterfeiting ring.

Rush Hour 2 is praised for its entertaining blend of action and comedy and the chemistry between the leading actors, which contributed to its success. Zhang’s role in the film is brief but memorable. She portrays the character Hu Li, a skilled and dangerous henchwoman working for the film's main antagonist. Though her screen time is limited, she still showcases her ability in martial arts as well as creating tension, proving she can play all types of characters.

8 ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 68%

Adapted from the famous French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, Dangerous Liaisons follows Xie Yifan (Jang Dong-gun), a wealthy playboy who enjoys seducing and manipulating women to satisfy his own desires, and Mo Jieyu (Zhang), an equally cunning and manipulative woman who enjoys engaging in power games. Their paths collide when Xie Yifan challenges Mo Jieyu to seduce a naive and innocent young woman named Du Fenyu (Cecilia Cheung).

The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, with some appreciating its visually stunning production design and captivating performances, while others felt that it didn't quite capture the depth and complexity of the original novel. Meanwhile, Zhang’s performance was generally well-regarded and highlighted her talent as an actress through her ability to portray Mo Jieyu’s cunning and manipulative nature effectively.

7 ‘The Grandmaster’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 78%

The Grandmaster, directed by Wong Kar-Wai, tells the story of Ip Man (Tony Leung), a legendary martial artist known for his mastery of Wing Chun style. The film takes place during the tumultuous early decades of the 20th century in China, marked by social and political upheaval.

Both critics and viewers praised The Grandmaster favorably for its breathtaking visuals, Wong Kar-wai's skillful direction, and the cast members' performances. Zhang plays Gong Er, Ip Man’s love interest, the daughter of Gong Yutian, and a master of the Baguazhang martial art style. Zhang skillfully conveys the emotional agony and tenacity of her character, a strong-willed martial artist seeking retribution for her father's passing. Also, she displays her martial arts mastery while adding grace and drama to her action scenes.

6 ‘Princess Raccoon’ (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 80%

Princess Raccoon, inspired by traditional Japanese folklore, tells a whimsical story about a romance between a human prince (Joe Odagiri) who falls in love with Princess Tanuki (Zhang), a raccoon spirit in human form. However, the prince's father, the Emperor (Mikijiro Hira), opposes their union due to a long-standing feud between the humans and the raccoon spirits.

Princess Raccoon's unconventional storytelling, unique visual style, and incorporation of musical elements divided opinions. Some praised its creativity and whimsical nature, while others found it overly eccentric and difficult to follow. However, Zhang’s portrayal of the titular princess is highly praised since she captures the essence of the character, giving her a sense of innocence, playfulness, and vulnerability.

5 ‘2046’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86%

Directed by Wong Kar-wai as a part of his 1960s film trilogy, 2046 unfolds in multiple timelines, primarily focusing on Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung), a writer struggling with lost love and emotional longing. Chow moves into room 2046 of a Hong Kong hotel, which becomes a metaphorical space for his memories and desires. As Chow immerses himself in his work and encounters a series of women, he navigates their complicated relationships while reflecting on his past.

2046 is a highly acclaimed film with its unique storytelling and visual style. It has also been recognized for its captivating cinematography, atmospheric soundtrack, and emotional depth. Zhang played Bai Ling, who is involved in a complex relationship with Chow. Zhang showcases her ability to play tender characters with natural grace and charisma. Though 2046 focuses primarily on Leung’s character, Zhang’s performance is still regarded as a strong contribution to the overall film.

4 ‘House of Flying Daggers’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 87%

House of Flying Daggers, directed by Zhang Yimou, is set during the decline of the Tang Dynasty in 859 AD China and centers around two captains from the government's law enforcement agency, Jin (Takeshi Kaneshiro) and Leo (Andy Lau), who devise a plan to infiltrate the House of Flying Daggers by capturing Mei (Zhang), a blind dancer suspected of being a member. As Jin pretends to be a fellow rebel and volunteers to escort Mei to the Flying Daggers' headquarters, the three central characters develop a love triangle.

Zhang is praised for delivering a standout performance with grace, strength, and emotion. Moreover, the film's action sequences and emotional scenes benefit from Zhang's appealing on-screen persona, which is elevated by her exploding chemistry with her co-stars, adding to the film’s romantic tension and heightening the emotional stakes.

3 ‘The Road Home’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 89%

Set in a rural village in China, The Road Home begins with the death of Luo Yusheng (Sun Honglei), the village schoolteacher who was loved and respected by the villagers. His son returns home to make funeral arrangements and reflects on his parents' history. Through flashbacks, the story shifts back 40 years to when Luo Yusheng first arrived in the village as a young teacher. He catches the eye of a beautiful young village girl, Zhao Di (Zhang). Zhao Di is instantly smitten by Luo Yusheng, and their love gradually develops.

The Road Home is widely regarded as a beautiful and moving film that received critical acclaim from both audiences and critics. It’s also praised for its touching storytelling, stunning cinematography, and heartfelt performances. Zhang, in her breakout role, delivers a remarkable and captivating performance with a mix of innocence, vulnerability, and unwavering love.

2 ‘Hero’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 94%

Set in ancient China during the Warring States Period, Hero follows a nameless protagonist, referred to as "Nameless," who recounts his encounters with three legendary assassins: Broken Sword (Tony Leung), Flying Snow (Maggie Cheung), and Sky (Donnie Yen). Nameless claims to have defeated each of them and earned their trust, granting him an audience with the king.

Hero is highly regarded for its breathtaking visual style, exquisite cinematography, and intricate storytelling. The movie won plaudits from critics and audiences alike for its creativity, martial arts choreography, and compelling story. Zhang portrayed Moon with a blend of grace and tenacity in addition to her emotional range, which added to the complexity of her persona. Despite playing a supporting role, she significantly affects the movie by her on-screen presence.

1 ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 98%

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, directed by Ang Lee, is set in 19th-century China during the Qing Dynasty and revolves around skilled warrior Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat), who possesses extraordinary martial arts abilities. He entrusts the renowned Green Destiny sword to his close friend Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), requesting her to deliver it to a respected friend. As Yu Shu Lien arrives in Beijing, the sword is stolen by a mysterious thief named Jen (Zhang).

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is hailed as a classic love story hidden in an action movie and has won praise from critics and viewers alike. Zhang depicts the role of Jen as passionate and confused, yearning for adventure while divided between cultural norms and her own ambitions. Her performance in the film is widely acclaimed and helped solidify Zhang as an international star.

