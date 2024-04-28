Time to check out some of America’s zaniest homes! Zillow Gone Wild is officially moving from social media to HGTV - joining the network’s lineup of home decor shows. Based on the wildly popular Instagram account, the upcoming series invites audiences to look at properties far from traditional. Throughout the show, host and 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer tours the country in search of quirky houses with wild decor and out-of-this-world architecture. One might mistake these properties for massive art pieces, but these are actual houses that get put on the market every day, waiting to be sold to a lucky buyer.

A show that prides itself in celebrating creativity, Zillow Gone Wild proves that homeowners are free to let their imagination run wild to achieve their dream property. One of the houses featured in the series is a home designed by a jazz musician in Berkeley, California, designed with gold saxophone columns. In another unit, audiences can expect a house in New Orleans installed with a tasteful parlor lounge, pairing well with the spirit of the city. The series also lets audiences know how much each home is sold and to whom.

Get a taste of the wackiest homes known to mankind. Here’s everything we know so far about Zillow Gone Wild.

When Is 'Zillow Gone Wild' Coming Out?

Close

Zillow Gone Wild is scheduled to air on HGTV starting Friday, May 3 at 10:30|9:30c. Audiences can also stream the series on Max the same day and time it premieres on HGTV.

If you’re not yet a Max subscriber, you can choose between monthly or yearly payment plans. The With Ads option comes in at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. For those who prefer uninterrupted viewing, the Ad-free plan is priced at $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you’re looking for the ultimate ad-free experience, you can opt for the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. Taxes are not included in these prices.

Is There A Trailer for 'Zillow Gone Wild'?

Image via Zillow Gone Wild

Unfortunately, HGTV has yet to release the trailer for Zillow Gone Wild. But no worries! Audiences can get a glimpse of these unconventional houses by visiting their Instagram account. With 1.9 million followers, the account has showcased everything from a "hollow" lakeside ranch house in Columbus owned by NASCAR legend, Tony Stewart, to a European-style castle in Rochester.

How Many Episodes Will 'Zillow Gone Wild' Be?

Image via Zillow Gone Wild

The series features eight, half-hour episodes and a one-hour finale. Here’s a sneak preview of some of the episodes available.

Time To Get Wild

"In pursuit of finding the wildest homes around, Jack’s first stop is Nebraska, where he explores a newly renovated missile silo. Next, he tours a fairy tale cottage with a connection to Hollywood history, and then, an automotive wonderland in Las Vegas."

Horns Domes and Turrets

"Jack's wild home odyssey starts in St. Louis where a Catholic church has undergone a conversion. Next, it's the California desert where a color burst has recently been sold, and then he arrives at a slice of history that's been repurposed into a home."

Take Me Over the Rainbow

"Jack makes three more stops on his search for the wildest homes. The first is a newly-bought home that takes its cues from a musical instrument. The second is a earth-dome compound in the desert, and the third is a home one could say is fit for a king."

No Wild Stone Unturned

"Jack heads out to Palm Springs, California, where he tours the former home of Hollywood royalty. He then lands in Gold Rush territory to discover a unique solution for storage, and finally he travels to Lake Tahoe to learn the meaning of natural building."

Who Are the Cast in 'Zillow Gone Wild'?

Close

Zillow Gone Wild is hosted by actor and comedian McBrayer. With his infectious smile and trademark Southern charm, McBrayer made his mark in the comedy industry by frequently appearing in sketches on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Years later, the actor scored the gig of a lifetime, playing the dim-witted NBC page Kenneth Parcell on 30 Rock. His performance on the show earned him an Emmy nomination in 2009 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Most recently, McBrayer hosted the Apple TV+ children’s series Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show and joined Call Me Kat as the new baker for the Cat Cafe, replacing the late Leslie Jordan.

What Is 'Zillow Gone Wild' About?

Image via Zillow Gone Wild

Check out the official HGTV synopsis for Zillow Gone Wild:

“Jack, who's best known for his Emmy-nominated role in 30 Rock, will invite viewers to join him on tours of outrageous, one-of-a-kind homes sellers put on the market every day. “Everyone loves to scroll endlessly, looking at all the pretty houses for sale online,” he says. “But I’m on a mission to find out the story behind America’s strangest and most extraordinary homes. I want to meet the owners and, most importantly, see for myself what’s inside.” Throughout the season, Zillow Gone Wild will feature the characters who have embraced non-traditional homes with their distinctive décor and imaginative architecture, as well as reveal the inventive ways to market a unique property. The series will explore each home’s unique history, as well as the intriguing backstories of the buyers and sellers in nine weekly episodes. Each abode will be ranked on attributes such as creativity, commitment to the theme and unique qualities. During the season finale, HGTV will proclaim one the “wildest” of them all.”

Who Is Making 'Zillow Gone Wild'?

Close

Zillow Gone Wild is presented by HGTV, the one-stop channel for all things home design and decor. Showcasing a lineup of sharp real estate agents and renovation experts, the channel takes the art and craft of home renovations to a whole new level. Just recently, HGTV premiered Season 2 of Down Home Fab, featuring former Teen Mom stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, as well as House Hunters: All Stars, the star-studded spin-off to House Hunters.

Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, shares with Deadline about what to expect in the show:

“Millions of people are obsessed with scrolling through outrageous and over-the-top properties on social media while dreaming about where they would like to live. Zillow Gone Wild will take the fascination a step further by giving fans a cheeky glimpse inside the most unusual homes on the market, offering those unexpected ‘wow’ moments that will keep viewers coming back for more.”

Zillow Gone Wild is produced by Asylum Entertainment Group. Dedicated to creating projects across multiple platforms and genres, the production house is responsible for other hit shows like E!’s Celebrity Beef, AMC’s Eli Roth’s History of Horror, and Discovery's Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed.