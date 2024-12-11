Zillow Gone Wild has just received a 10-episode Season 2 order on HGTV, with actor and comedian Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) returning to once again take audiences on a tour to one of America's wildest, weirdest, wackiest, and most inventive properties one can ever imagine. Inspired by a wildly popular Instagram account that boasts over a million followers, the breakout series immediately became the network's highest-rated freshman series of 2024, accumulating over 12.5 million viewers on both linear and streaming.

Most home renovation shows in recent memory, though each of them offers its own unique take, quite follow the same format of turning homes or places into something more presentable (if not grandeur). That's why, upon its debut on HGTV earlier this year, Zillow Gone Wild emerged as one of the network's most-watched shows. “We have always loved the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account and were thrilled to harness what fans love and super serve them both on social and television. These outrageous homes delivered an instant hit on screen, and Jack is back to take us inside even more one-of-a-kind properties," said HGTV's Interim Head of Content, Betsy Ayala.

‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Offers Something New to the Table

Close

Home renovation has long been a part of the reality TV landscape, with some being in an incredible league of their own, such as Netflix's Amazing Interiors, Magnolia Network's Maine Cabin Masters, and PBS' This Old House. Of course, HGTV — best known for its slew of real estate and home renovation offerings — has arguably some of the best home decor shows in history, including Flip or Flop, 100 Day Dream Home, Love It or List It, Rock the Block, and Property Brothers, to mention a few. But with all the shows mentioned, it's safe to say there's nothing quite like Zillow Gone Wild. Unlike other home decor programs, Zillow Gone Wild features unconventional and out-of-the-ordinary homes waiting to be sold.

True to its title, Zillow Gone Wild features some of the "wildest" and most distinctive real estate listings on Zillow. It provides viewers with interviews from homeowners or realtors who offer some insights and backstories on how the idea for each property came about. In addition, it also highlights some of the most innovative ways to market such a one-of-a-kind property. And for the season finale, each humble and unique abode will be ranked in different categories, with only one claiming the title of the "wildest" of them all.

The first season of Zillow Gone Wild is available to stream on Max and Discovery+. It is set to premiere its new episodes sometime in 2025.

Zillow Gone Wild A fascinating reality series that delves into the world of extraordinary real estate listings found on Zillow. The show highlights homes that break the mold with their distinctive styles, opulent features, and unconventional layouts. Through detailed tours and conversations with homeowners or realtors, the series provides a glimpse into the lives and stories connected to these standout properties. Each episode offers a mix of architectural wonders and real estate oddities, capturing the diverse and surprising nature of the housing market. Release Date May 3, 2024 Cast Jack McBrayer Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Network HGTV

