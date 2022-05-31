Concluding the first volume of its second season this week, Showtime’s Ziwe, hosted by Ziwe, is one of the most overtly political series currently on television. From episodes that deal with immigration policy to wealth inequality, Ziwe is never shy to address challenging topics through a unique brand of humor. Modeled similarly after other late-night series, the show features star interviews (from celebrities like Bowen Yang to activists like Gloria Steinem), sketches, and music video parodies. One of the political issues Ziwe routinely addresses across its various segments is white privilege, most often dealing with the privilege of white ignorance to racial and social justice. Through confrontational interviews and clever audience positioning, Ziwe successfully challenges white privilege through its unique brand of confrontational comedy.

The clearest strategy Ziwe makes use of is the host’s own confrontational interview style. Ziwe often asks questions that, though delivered with comedic timing, require guests to address political issues. In the first interview of the series, Ziwe asks author Fran Lebowitz​​​​​​, “What bothers you more: slow-walkers or racism?” Unlike many questions of the talk show ilk, it is impossible to answer this question with a frivolous anecdote that avoids the topic of racism.

Significantly, Ziwe’s confrontational interviews are afforded additional layers of complexity by dissecting an interviewee’s answers and restyling them through various post-production enhancements. After Lebowitz says she agreed to appear on the show because of a producer’s insistence, Ziwe says, “Shoutout to the persistence of women of color, really.” Lebowitz responds, “Or any persistence.” A “Ziwe Exclusive” banner is then superimposed at the bottom of the frame reading, “Fran Lebowitz: ‘All Persistence Matters.’” This joke cleverly repurposes Lebowitz’s words to satirically invoke the “All Lives Matter” mantra defensively used by white people when they feel like they are not being centered in racial justice activism.

The immediate humor here comes from the knowing mockery of white privilege and the naivety of those who do not understand it. Beyond just poking fun at Lebowitz and fragile white folx, this joke also offers attentive commentary on the discursive ways in which speech acts routinely decenter people of color. Lebowitz is, of course, not intending to take anything away from the women of color Ziwe shouts out in her statement. And yet, by amending Ziwe’s words to “any persistence,” Lebowitz inadvertently decenters the folx of color being recognized here. By punctuating this exchange with the satirical “breaking news” banner, the series uses its comedic strategies to reveal how racial injustice is perpetuated even at the level of unpremeditated conversation.

Ziwe strategically supports its confrontational interviews by positioning audiences as being in on the joke. Most late-night talk shows feature a studio audience to create a feeling of spontaneity and to indicate to at-home audiences when to laugh. Though Ziwe does not feature a studio audience, the series still cleverly interacts with its viewership. Throughout the various segments of the show, and most effectively in the celebrity interviews, Ziwe repeatedly breaks the fourth wall by looking into the camera when a guest says something problematic. This strategy invites audiences to take part in her deconstruction of white privilege. Ziwe’s expressive glances situate the viewers as collaborators in Ziwe’s confrontational comedy, rather than the objects of her justifiable mockery. This more comfortable spectatorial position cleverly allows audiences, and specifically white audiences in this case, to reflect on their own ignorance to social justice without feeling like the butt of the joke.

The show’s interviews are not the exclusive realm of Ziwe’s successful challenging of white privilege, as the series’ distinctive deployment of other late-night tropes also contribute to the show’s confrontational comedy. As anyone who has spent time on YouTube knows, contemporary talk shows dedicate a substantial amount of their runtimes to quirky games hosts play with their celebrity guests. Though Ziwe plays games with guests (some celebrities, some not), they are specifically designed to support the show’s polemics. In the fourth episode of the first season, “Allyship,” Ziwe hosts a game called “Woke Wars,” where white contestants answer questions about their knowledge of racial issues and history.

Rather than award the contestants points for “correct” answers, points are subtracted from the contestants when they repeatedly say problematic things. Hilariously, Ziwe often subtracts points from her players when they offer additional knowledge of their racial ignorance without her even prompting them. When she asks, “How many verses of the Black national anthem do you know?” one contestant responds “Oh my God, none. There’s a Black national anthem?” Rather than simply stop after admitting to not knowing any verses, the contestant further highlights his obliviousness by questioning the anthem's existence. His co-contestant punctuates their lack of knowledge by then stating he believes Ziwe is asking a trick question. With just one question, Ziwe teases out multiple layers of white ignorance.

The second segment of “Woke Wars” is called “Who Is This Black Person?” where the contestants are shown images of influential Black figures and they must identify who they are. When presented the image of Shirley Chisholm, one of the contests remarks, “That’s one I probably should know.” At this moment, he acknowledges his own ignorance to Black historical figures. Throughout the game, both sets of contestants repeatedly guess who the person might be simply by saying the name of a random historical Black figure. This segment of “Woke Wars” expertly tackles white privilege by addressing the gaps in knowledge white people are afforded in their interpretation of historical significance. Ziwe’s satirization of the frivolity of talk show games involves doing political work while still providing audiences with entertainment.

The “winner” of each pair of “Woke Wars” contestants is awarded a sash that reads “Not Racist.” Cleverly, though, when the sash is bestowed on the first winner, the “Not” of the prize’s title is positioned out of sight. The sash thus first reads “Racist” before being adjusted by a stage technician. This expertly timed moment furthers the game’s political intent by commenting on how low the bar is for someone to prove their knowledge of social injustice. Throughout the “Woke Wars” game, Ziwe continues her knowing looks to the camera, aligning viewers with her position rather than the contestants. Like the interviews, white viewers can then identify and question their own lack of knowledge from a comfortable position.

Because of the nature of the interactive segments of the show, Ziwe is also able to make use of the spontaneous moments captured on camera. No moment in the series is more exemplary than Ziwe’s interview with Chet Hanks in the second season episode “Celebrity Rights Activist.” There are, of course, moments in the interview where Ziwe questions Hanks’s racially problematic persona, particularly his appropriation of Jamaican culture. In addition to Ziwe using her confrontational interview strategies, the series also retains moments where the crew is audibly amused by Hanks’s answers. When Hanks describes his brand as being 69% rapping, laughter is heard off-camera. The series’ inclusion of this moment helps exemplify how white privilege is normalized. Even though Hanks refuses to apologize to any marginalized communities when Ziwe offers him the chance, the crew finds amusement in his non-racially problematic answers. The inclusion of this spontaneous moment reveals how white privilege is often given a pass when embodied by charisma.

Whether explicitly attending to white privilege in interviews and games or by revealing the consequences of it through its creative choices, Ziwe routinely challenges white privilege through its confrontational comedy. This is, of course, not the only political concern of the series, but it is especially noteworthy because of the small number of programs, especially in late-night programming, doing similar work. To quote the series’ star, Ziwe’s confrontational comedy is "iconic."

