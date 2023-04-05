Ziwe has joined a growing list of Showtime shows to be placed on the chopping block as Deadline reveals that the network has canceled the show after two seasons. Season 2 wrapped in December of last year and its renewal seemed increasingly unlikely following the arrival of Showtime's new boss Chris McCarthy who is currently in the middle of overhauling the network's slate which will ultimately see it rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime. Other shows to have recently met the same fate include Let the Right One In, American Gigolo, and The L Word: Generation Q.

Ziwe premiered on Showtime in May 2021 and was hosted by comedian, Ziwe Fumudoh an internet sensation who broke into stardom during the pandemic thanks to her viral interviews with several celebrities. On Showtime, many more were introduced to Fumudoh's delightfully blunt but satirical approach to interviewing which made the show an instant hit. Showtime rewarded this effort by picking up the show for a second run doubling the episodes count to 12 from the 6 that made up the inaugural season. From racism to sexuality, and immigration policy, Fumudoh brilliantly placed several celebrities on the spot, something that created some of the most cringe-worthy moments captured in talk shows. Some of the celebrities that sat on Fumudoh's hot seat included Stacey Abrams, Charlamagne Tha God, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa, Adam Pally, Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress among many others.

What Ziwe's Cancelation Means For Showtime

McCarthy has clearly stated that he is steering the network in a completely different direction than previously known. With the cancelation of Ziwe, Showtime has completely removed itself from the business of late-night talk-show as Ziwe was the last late-night talk show standing following the end of Desus & Mero which wrapped in June 2022. The impending integration between Paramount+ and Showtime will be implemented across linear and streaming and with the latest development, it's safe to say late-night talk shows won't fit into the new plan.

Ziwe Is the Latest Fan Favorite Show to Get Cancelled

McCarthy has additionally revealed that Showtime will, going forward, focus on the franchise business with hit shows such as Billions, Dexter, and Yellowjackets being set up for the franchise treatment with several spin-offs already in the works for Billions. Yellowjackets which recently premiered its second season to record-breaking viewership remains the only Showtime show to have earned a new season renewal.

A few months ago, the network booted a set of already completed shows including Three Women and Ripley which were eventually shopped to Starz and Netflix respectively. That said, the network is equally in the process of onboarding new shows that fit into its new direction. Deadline also revealed that the network has ordered a new comedy show titled Seasoned which will star real-life married couple, Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody. Also added to Showtime's slate is the thriller feature, Heist 88 starring Angela Bassett which was previously planned for Paramount+.

