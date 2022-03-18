Ziwe Fumudoh (Dickinson, Succession, The Great North) is making her return to late-night TV yet again with her self-titled show soon to return. Showtime has announced the premiere date for the second season of the sketch comedy show Ziwe. The series will see its return on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The premiere of Ziwe Season 2 on Showtime will be the first installment of the six-episode season. More episodes are set to premiere later this year following these. The first season of Ziwe premiered in May 2021 and saw Fumudoh interview people such as Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem, and Stacey Abrams. The inaugural season also saw musical performances by Fumudoh, sketches, and more — including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people. The series was renewed for a second season in June 2021, just over a week before Season 1 finished airing.

Along with being the creator and star of the series, Fumudoh also serves as an executive producer alongside Jamund Washington, Jo Firestone, and Hunter Speese.​ Fumudoh has provided contributions to the political satire site The Onion since 2013, including features and videos. She has also previously written for Desus & Mero between 2018 and 2020 as well as on fellow Showtime series Our Cartoon President, and Apple TV+'s Dickinson, where she served as a story editor on the series' third and final season. She has also worked on comedy news shows, including The Daily Show and The Colbert Report. You may have also seen her on Succession Season 3 as the character Sophie Iwobi.

In addition to being a writer on Our Cartoon President, she has also voiced Kamala Harris and political figures. Fumudoh also provided voice talent on Tooning Out the News and appears in her own Pop Show, which she created and performs at Brooklyn's Union Hall with original pop songs off her album Generation Ziwe. She rose to viral popularity with her ground-breaking and provocative series Baited in Ziwe, which started as a YouTube show in 2017 before moving to Instagram Live in 2020. The series saw the comedian questioning cultural figures on race. Ziwe is produced by A24 for Showtime. You can stream Season 1 of Ziwe on Hulu.

Ziwe Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Showtime starting on Friday. May 1, 2022, at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

