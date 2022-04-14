Showtime revealed today a first-look trailer for the new season of ZIWE, the acclaimed late-night variety series that elevated Ziwe Fumudoh to the status of one of the best comedians working nowadays. The series features interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches, and other comedy bits that take unexpected turns in order to elevate and subvert the humor. Season 2 premieres later this month.

This time, talk show host Ziwe brings back “the most iconic series” to start fresh and taking on serious issues like critical race theory, woke capitalism, female empowerment, gay pride and everything you wanted to know on those subjects from the mouth of a highly unorthodox host and mediator – all of that with the signature pretty in pink look that makes ZIWE even more fun to watch.

The trailer reveals that this season’s guests will be as varied as in Season 1, which featured high-profile and influential people like singer-songwriter and ex-Sloppy Jane Phoebe Bridgers, legendary public speaker Fran Lebowitz (who admitted during the show that she had no idea who Ziwe was), political activist Gloria Steinem, and politician Stacey Abrams.

Season 2 guest are as diverse and impressive, and include Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa, Adam Pally, RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favorite Katya Zamolodchikova and, somehow, Deux Moi. This season will also feature special appearances by Jane Krakowski and Luann de Lesseps.

For this season, Showtime is releasing a first slate of six episodes which will roll out across the weeks, but the network has announced that a second slate is already in the works to premiere later this year. ZIWE is executive produced by the host herself, who rose to prominence after doing Instagram lives in which she questions cultural figures on race. She has also released a studio EP called Generation Ziwe. She has guest starred in HBO’s hit series Succession, Apple TV+’s Dickinson, and wrote several episodes of Desus & Mero, another subversive and acclaimed talk show.

Check out the official synopsis here:

Never afraid to go there (or anywhere), ZIWE presents the hottest of hot button topics and she’s guaranteed to touch a whole lot of nerves. Everything you’ve always wanted to know about Critical Race Theory, Gay Pride, Woke Capitalism and more but were too uncomfortable to ask. Plus, she’s bringing plenty of musical numbers, interviews, guest stars and hilarious sketches along for the ride.

Showtime premieres ZIWE on April 29. You can watch the trailer below:

