Ziwe has her own show heading to Showtime and we now have our first look. After a popular Instagram series where Ziwe would ask celebrities hard-hitting questions about racism, things they’ve done wrong in the past, or their lives with a comedy twist, the former Desus & Mero writer is taking comedy into her own hands.

With her unique brand of wit and cut-throat antics, the first trailer for Ziwe is honestly exactly what you should expect from the comedian. It’s real, raw, and absolutely hilarious. Plus, this set is absolutely incredible and exactly the kind of energy I expected Ziwe to be when it was announced.

In addition to writing for Desus & Mero, Ziwe has also written for the Showtime series Our Cartoon President, and Apple TV+'s Dickinson. Ziwe will also be acting as showrunner for the series, which is being produced by A24. The series is also not just her hard-hitting interviews she conducted on social media. According to the press release, “the series features interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches and more – including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people." Cannot wait to see Ziwe interacting with everyday people and how they handle her fun and provocative questioning.

With talent from Phoebe Bridgers to Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang, and Adam Pally, it seems as if Ziwe is a mix of those we all love to talk about and people who match Ziwe’s energy (to some degree. Can anyone really match the perfection of Ziwe other than Ziwe?)

If the trailer is anything to say about the show, we’re in for quite the journey with the comedian and it’s going to be hilarious to see just which celebrities she tackles week after week. Ziwe debuts May 9. Check out the trailer below.

